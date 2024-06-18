Do You Really Need To Rinse Off Rice?

Rice is a staple food for over half of the world's population, which means that cooking it is a regular practice in most households. Everyone has their preferred method for how to make rice — the stovetop, the rice cooker, and even the Instant Pot can cook great rice. No matter what cooking method they choose, there's one instruction that most people adhere to: rinsing the rice before cooking it.

It's tempting to skip this step, because nobody wants to add extra prep time to making their meals, but don't let the few minutes of washing deter you. That's because if you don't do it, you run the risk of ending up with a pot full of gummy, clumpy rice, which means you've spent a bunch of time waiting around for a disappointing final result.

Skipping the rinse doesn't mean your rice is inedible, so there's no need to start over if you happen to forget to do it. However, unrinsed rice probably won't give you the fluffy, perfectly cooked grains you were hoping to enjoy. Saving two minutes for a ho-hum bowl of rice isn't going to do you any favors.