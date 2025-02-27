Can You Really Avoid Eating Or Drinking Microplastics?

Plain and simple, it's TOUGH to avoid microplastics, even when you put your best foot forward. That isn't to say you shouldn't try, it's just that they're literally everywhere. You can find them in our air, food, and water as well; we ingest thousands of bits of microplastics every year, to offer a bit of perspective here. They've been found in human blood, organs, and even the brain, which is concerning in regard to our health.

Take bottled water, for example, it's loaded with microplastics, but switching to tap water isn't a perfect solution, either. A lot of household filters are effective at removing contaminants, but they themselves shed plastic particles. Even the dust particles floating in your home contain microplastics that can settle onto your food.

The reality is that plastic doesn't break down like organic material. It keeps breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces, intruding on every corner of the environment. Even though eliminating exposure entirely isn't realistic, understanding how microplastics get into your body is the first step toward reducing your intake. You want to make smart, simple changes that help reduce unnecessary exposure.