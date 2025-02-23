Why Microplastics In Water Don't Just Come From The Bottle Itself

The National Bottled Water Association also pointed out that bottled water is certainly not the only consumer food product to use plastic packaging. Research has indeed revealed that microplastics can be found in other processed foods, not only because they are packaged and stored in plastic, but also because the particles are a general environmental pollutant. Microplastics have even been found in tea bags.

So, what should individuals who exclusively drink filtered or bottled water do? Water filters in general are beneficial for eliminating harmful chemicals that can be present in tap water, such as chlorine, lead, and PFA's ("forever chemicals"). It should also be noted that tap water contains microplastic particles originating from environmental pollutants, but there's not nearly as much as what's found in bottled water. In fact, the federal government requires metropolitan areas to disinfect and filter tap water to remove pathogens, parasites, and viruses, a requirement that does not apply to bottled water.

The battle between filtered water versus tap water versus bottled water is a discretionary choice for individuals to decide what is best for them, knowing that ingesting plastic particles may be inevitable no matter which option is chosen. Resoundingly, scientists recommend that if possible, drinking from single-use plastics should be avoided in favor of reusable water bottles. There's no shortage of those to choose from these days, especially considering that people are losing their minds over Stanley cups.