The Telltale Signs That Your Olive Oil Has Gone Bad

Olive oil is one of those ubiquitous kitchen staples, with the extra virgin variety considered the very best for cooking and for drizzling on salads. Since Spain isn't going to let up on their production of the stuff, we likely won't experience a shortage any time soon, which is great because olive oil's shelf life — or rather, the window in which it tastes its best — doesn't last forever. But, you might be wondering how you can even tell when olive oil is past its peak.

There are two major signs that your olive oil is taking a downward turn: It will smell different and it will look different compared to when it was fresh. Good olive oil has a light, fragrant scent that may remind you of fresh herbs or a just-mowed lawn in summer. However, if it is starting to turn or has already gone bad, olive oil may have a sour odor or smell musty. Olive oil should also be a translucent yellow-green, but if it appears murky or has started to darken from its lighter hue, this means it might be on the way out.