How Many Olives It Takes To Make A Bottle Of Olive Oil

Olive oil is known as liquid gold for good reason. Whether you use it to whip up restaurant-worthy canned beans or make perfect fried eggs, the tasty and nutritious cooking oil is an indispensable ingredient for millions of home chefs, and that value is reflected in the price tag. Olive oil is one of the most expensive cooking oils in the grocery aisle, but you might feel better about shelling out over $20 for a bottle of Ina Garten's favorite store-bought olive oil when you learn how many olives it takes to make a bottle of the Mediterranean pantry staple.

Amounts can vary widely based on harvesting time, ripeness level, olive variety, climate, and weather conditions, but it generally takes at least 4 to 5 kilograms, or over 11 pounds, of the oily fruits (yes, olives are a fruit) to produce a standard 1-liter bottle of regular olive oil. However, if we're talking premium quality extra virgin olive oil, it can take up to 10 kilograms, or more than 22 pounds, of olives to make a single liter of liquid gold. In other words, the olives that go into one bottle of EVOO could weigh roughly as much as the world's heaviest (and creepiest) carrot. For a perhaps more relevant comparison, it typically takes just over 2 kilograms, or roughly 5 pounds, of canola seeds to make 1 liter of canola seed oil (which you don't need to avoid).