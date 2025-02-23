What You Need To Look For When Buying Olive Oil In Bulk
Olive oil is essential when it comes to cooking, and using it for everything from sauteing to roasting to frying means it's easy to go through a bottle or more each month. Whether you use Italian or Greek olive oil or prefer light or extra virgin, if you're a fanatic like me, it's always a good idea to buy it in bulk. But before you go stocking up the next time your favorite grocery store has a sale, there's one type of olive oil that will last much longer in your pantry: bag-in-box.
This type of packaging has a much longer shelf life than both tin cans and bottles. Bag-in-box packaging is exactly how it sounds, with the oil stored in a bag within a cardboard box with a tap for easy access. You might be someone who avoids boxed wine but don't sleep on boxed olive oil. This packaging ensures that the oil is airtight even after opening — which is crucial for an extended shelf life since oxygen is the main cause of oxidation and loss of quality.
Why bag-in-box is the superior packaging
Since the inner bag shrinks down as the oil is poured out, no oxygen comes in the way it would in a tin or bottle. Apart from being airtight, there are a few other reasons why bag-in-box packaging trumps all other storage methods. Unlike a regular bottle, boxed olive oil is 100% protected from light exposure, which can also cause oxidation and degrade the oil's quality. The light and air protection make a huge difference over time since bag-in-box packaging can maintain the quality of extra virgin olive oil for 120 days, compared to only 80 days when stored in a tin container.
If you're stocking up on a few boxes at a time, the built-in tap makes it easy to fill a smaller bottle or container if this is more practical for you to use. Storing boxes in your pantry is also much easier than storing bottles since they can easily be stacked on top of each other. This packaging method is also far lighter than cans or bottles, making them easier to carry and lift. And because the packaging itself is cheaper, you'll most likely be paying less than you would for other kinds of olive oil. So the next time you're buying in bulk, stock up on the boxes — you won't regret it.