What You Need To Look For When Buying Olive Oil In Bulk

Olive oil is essential when it comes to cooking, and using it for everything from sauteing to roasting to frying means it's easy to go through a bottle or more each month. Whether you use Italian or Greek olive oil or prefer light or extra virgin, if you're a fanatic like me, it's always a good idea to buy it in bulk. But before you go stocking up the next time your favorite grocery store has a sale, there's one type of olive oil that will last much longer in your pantry: bag-in-box.

This type of packaging has a much longer shelf life than both tin cans and bottles. Bag-in-box packaging is exactly how it sounds, with the oil stored in a bag within a cardboard box with a tap for easy access. You might be someone who avoids boxed wine but don't sleep on boxed olive oil. This packaging ensures that the oil is airtight even after opening — which is crucial for an extended shelf life since oxygen is the main cause of oxidation and loss of quality.