The No-Fuss Way To Instantly Enhance Canned Beans And Make Them Restaurant-Worthy 

Canned beans have earned an unfortunate reputation as a dull yet sensible budget dinner. But while this pantry powerhouse is certainly budget-friendly, eating canned beans for dinner doesn't have to be boring or bland. There are many ways to boost canned beans, but one of the simplest ways to fancy up this convenient and protein-packed legume involves the addition of another pantry staple: olive oil. A quick olive oil braise or simmer adds a major depth of flavor and can give any old can of beans a creamy, restaurant-quality texture (in fact, beans are one of the many canned foods commonly used in restaurant kitchens).

For a simple stovetop braise, just add a generous drizzle of olive oil to a pot with your favorite aromatics (this is optional, but highly encouraged because aromatics truly take food to the next level). Then, throw in the rinsed and drained canned beans — any type will do, from cannellini to garbanzo — and simmer on low for 10 to 15 minutes. Be careful not to cook the beans for too long, as this is one of the most common canned bean mistakes. And that's it: creamy, flavorful, restaurant-worthy beans from can to plate in less than 20 minutes.