How Aromatics Take Food From Fine To Five Star

When you were a child, you might have spent an idle moment reading some of your mother's recipes for soups or stews – that perfect sick day meal, chicken noodle soup, for example — with increasing confusion and even disgust. Now, you had chicken noodle soup before, but to you it was just chicken bits and noodles in a bowl of yellow stuff. So what the heck was up with all those vegetables in the list of ingredients? You can take some carrot in a pinch, but onion? Celery? Leek? Since when was there leek in chicken noodle soup? Unacceptable! Who can you sue? Well, not so fast, You From The Past: Those vegetables are actually aromatics, and serve a valuable purpose in all sorts of dishes — not only soups and stews, but braises, sauces, and stir fries, as well.

Aromatics, as the name implies, are vegetables, herbs, and spices primarily used to impart flavor and aroma in a dish without being the central focus; in fact, in some cases, you might not even eat them at all. If you're making your own chicken stock, for instance, you may throw in chopped carrots, onions, celery, leek, and garlic with the leftover rotisserie chicken carcass or bones — but these will ultimately be strained out and discarded.

If you use a good balance of aromatics, the stock won't especially taste like carrot or onion or garlic. It will, however, taste much deeper and richer than it would if you just simmered leftover poultry bones for hours.