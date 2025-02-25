What Does It Mean When A Recipe Tells You To Sweat Your Veggies?

If you've ever come across a recipe that calls for "sweating your vegetables," you may have thought to yourself, "vegetables sweat?" The answer is, yes! Vegetables, like humans, call for a little sweat session every now and then to reap a whole lot of benefits. In the instance of sweating vegetables in a recipe, it involves cooking vegetables that have high moisture content (such as onions, garlic, leeks, celery, carrots, peppers, etc.) at a low temperature for several minutes. This gentle heat causes the cell walls of the vegetables to break down, releasing the water and natural oils within them. As a result, the vegetables glisten and look like they are "sweating."

Before you put your veggies in a stove-top sauna, you'll want to first clean, peel (if necessary), and dice or slice them, keeping in mind the smaller the veggies are, the less time it will take for them to start sweating. Next, make sure your burner is set to medium-low heat and add just enough of oil or your go-to butter variety to coat the bottom of the pan. Once the heat brings the oil or butter to the viscosity of water, add your vegetables and a few pinches of salt. The added salt helps the vegetables squeeze out moisture while simultaneously bringing out their flavors. You'll need to mix the veggies periodically, but sweating them will only take a few minutes (five should be about right). Covering the pan is optional, but does encourage the vegetables to soften more quickly.