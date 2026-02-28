You're Using The Wrong Oil For Frying Eggs — Here's The Best One

Whether you prefer them sunny side up or over hard, there's more than one way to fry an egg. Various seasonings can upgrade the humble ingredient, as can using different types of oil to cook it. Folks often debate over which type of fat is best, but according to Adam Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, you can't go wrong with a classic.

"If I'm not using butter, I reach for olive oil," Gallagher said. "It gives you lightly crisp edges and a savory finish and helps the whites settle gently without sticking." A fried egg is about as basic as culinary achievements get, but the details matter. Perfection lies in a harmonious contrast of a rich, sunny yolk with a slightly crusty perimeter, offering a balanced creamy and crispy mouthfeel in every bite. The nature of olive oil helps to produce both of those crucial characteristics.

"It handles a bit more heat than other oils and encourages beautiful browning around the whites," Gallagher said, later adding, "The hot oil bubbles up around the edges and creates a lacy, golden rim." If you're looking for the crispiest fried eggs, baste them in oil as well. However, if the ideal fat isn't sitting in your pantry when eggs are calling your name, Gallagher said there are a couple of substitutes that will suffice.