12 Ways To Season Fried Eggs For Better Flavor

There isn't a more filling, satisfying breakfast than perfectly fried eggs with a hard-cooked or creamy center, and golden brown, crispy edges. While fried eggs are delicious with just a sprinkle of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, they can be taken to new culinary heights with a variety of creative seasoning blends, produce, oils, sauces, and other mouthwatering ingredients. Some of the extra-flavoring techniques will take no more than the flick of your wrist, others may require extra prep time — but they're all oh-so-worth-it.

You can use elements that you already have on hand, such as pantry or refrigerator staples, to create your own signature fried egg recipe. Combining old classics in new ways can result in kitchen magic. Or, consider testing out slightly more exotic ingredients — truffles, anyone? Some fried egg concoctions will be hits while others will be misses, but the pairings on this list are sure to please for everything from simple weekday breakfasts to fancy brunch buffets.