What Does It Mean When A Recipe Calls For A Neutral Oil?

First, let's take a look at some of the most common neutral oils you're likely to find in any pantry. Avocado oil has the highest smoke point among plant-based cooking oils at a whopping 520 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's full of vitamins and nutrients. (This combination of high smoke point and neutral flavor is what makes avocado oil Bobby Flay's go-to cooking oil.)

Vegetable oil is an all-purpose cooking oil made from one or more plants (like soybeans, corn, sunflower, rapeseed, and safflower). It has a very neutral taste as well as a high smoke point, making it perfect to use whenever neutral oil is called for.

Canola oil is a sub-type of vegetable oil, made from the rapeseed plant, with a comparable smoke point and mild flavor, so it can generally be used whenever vegetable oil is called for — but canola oil also boasts lower levels of saturated fat.

Peanut oil is great for high-heat cooking and contains vitamin E, but can't be used when cooking for people with peanut allergies. So, you may want to avoid using it unless you're just cooking for yourself.

From here, it's all about experimenting! Find what oils you like best and stick to them — it's the easiest way to make cooking with neutral oil a simple task.