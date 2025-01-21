Bobby Flay's Go-To Oil For Delicious Pasta Sauce

Olive oil is a kitchen staple. But when chef, long-time Food Network star, and restaurateur Bobby Flay heats up his stove, he reaches for avocado. In 2023, he told Food & Wine that avocado oil, not olive, is his go-to cooking oil. He likes the high smoke point and neutral flavor, which lets aromatic ingredients shine in dishes such as rich pasta sauces.

"I don't usually cook with extra virgin olive oil, especially for a long period of time," he explained during a 2008 demonstration (via YouTube). His reasons are that the oil has "got a high viscosity, it's thick," and "the burning point is quick, so you don't want to create any bitterness in the olive oil." Neutral, high-heat avocado oil highlights pasta sauce's fragrant stars, like onion and garlic. And you can use it whether you're making your own sauce or upgrading jarred pasta sauce with extra ingredients.

It's important to know the smoke point of different oils because it determines what they can be used for when cooking. Extra virgin olive oil starts to smoke at around 325 degrees Fahrenheit. That'll work fine for many applications, but it's easy to overheat, and there's more chance of it burning and becoming bitter-tasting when you're cooking your pasta sauce. Avocado, on the other hand, has the highest smoke point of any standard cooking oil, withstanding temperatures of up to 520 degrees.