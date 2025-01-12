Why It's Useful To Know The Smoke Point Of Oil

We hate to break it to low-maintenance cooks, but when it comes to cooking with oil, temperature really does matter — more specifically, the smoke point. But what does this even mean? In the simplest of explanations, it's the point at which oil breaks down and starts to, well, smoke. Understanding the smoke point of the oil you're using can help you pick the right one for your dish, whether you're perfectly searing a steak or drizzling a homemade salad dressing. So, if you've ever wondered why some oils go rancid after a few turns in the pan, or why your stir-fry tastes burnt even though you're using a "premium" oil, the culprit might be the oil's smoke point.

Basically, the smoke point is the temperature at which oil stops acting like oil and starts breaking down. When oils reach their smoke point, they begin to degrade chemically. At this stage, they release compounds like acrolein, which is the acrid chemical responsible for that burnt flavor. Smoke points can vary hugely — extra virgin olive oil can start smoking at just 325 degrees Fahrenheit (which is why olive oil is bad for frying chicken), whereas safflower oil can be heated to 510 degrees.

Understanding how oils are made — whether they're refined or unrefined — also plays a role in smoke points. Cold-pressed, unrefined oils usually have lower smoke points because they retain more of the natural compounds that give them flavor, color, and nutritional value. These oils are winners for salads or to drizzle, but they don't hold up well to high heat. Refined oils, though, go through processes that remove those heat-sensitive compounds. What you're left with then is a more neutral flavor and a higher smoke point. Think of these as your go-to oils for high-heat sauteing or frying.