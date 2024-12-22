The Popular Oil To Skip When Frying Chicken
If the hallmark of a trendy food is having its own nickname, extra virgin olive oil, or EVOO, certainly fits the bill. Foodies adore EVOO, and not just on their salads. Serious food lovers will add olive oil to everything from ice cream to coffee (even if the trend didn't quite work out for Starbucks). There is one thing that EVOO can't do, however. According to Chef Art Smith, you should never use olive oil — virgin or otherwise — for frying chicken.
Smith, the eponym of Chicago eatery Art Smith's Reunion, told The Takeout that, "Olive oil isn't ideal for frying chicken because it has a low smoke point." A smoke point is the temperature at which oil starts to smoke. While chicken needs to be fried at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, EVOO might start smoking at temperatures as low as 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Smith cautions that smoking oil can give your dish a bitter flavor. Light or refined olive oil has a much higher smoke point than EVOO, though, and can be heated to around 465 degrees Fahrenheit. This means you could employ this kind of olive oil when frying chicken, although there are other, less expensive options.
Choose these oils for deep frying
Not all cooking oils are created equal, which is why the well-stocked kitchen contains a selection. While EVOO is great for salads and sauteing, it really shouldn't be used for any kind of deep-frying, not just chicken. If you feel you absolutely must incorporate your beloved EVOO into a deep-fried dish, however, Art Smith offers an option: "You can mix it with a higher smoke-point oil, like sunflower or canola, to incorporate the flavor while maintaining stability during frying." Doing this will also cut down on the cost since these types of oil tend to be quite a bit cheaper than the often-pricy olive oil.
Smith also suggests peanut oil for frying chicken, while other good deep-fry options include corn, safflower, and soybean, as well as good old vegetable oil. While something like vegetable oil may not be fancy, it is a top pick for chicken frying since it's budget-friendly, neutral-tasting, and has a high smoke point. As Smith explains, frying chicken in the right oil will "help achieve that golden, crispy crust while keeping the meat moist and juicy."