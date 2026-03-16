The World's Heaviest Carrot Looked Like An Eldritch Nightmare

In 2017, something mysterious and Lovecraftian rose out of the ground in Minnesota. It had what looked like hundreds of long tendrils snaking out into the soil, and it weighed as much as a human toddler. It was such a freak of nature that news companies across the state, and even across the world, covered its emergence. It was weird, a little frightening to behold, and orange. It was a carrot.

On September 9, Guinness World Records confirmed that a man named Christopher Qualley had grown the world's heaviest carrot. This Otsego, Minnesota, citizen proudly posed with the 22.44-pound carrot for numerous photos proving the odd vegetable's existence. The previous record holder, Peter Glazebrook from Newark, United Kingdom, grew a 20.1 lb. carrot in 2014, so Qualley had him beat by over 2 pounds.

This was no chance blessing from Cthulhu, either. Qualley aimed to grow the largest recorded carrot intentionally and had taken up growing other giant produce as a hobby. In particular, he likes to grow massive tomatoes, watermelons, and pumpkins, but none of those have landed in record books yet. The Minnesotan farmer does acknowledge that he wants to grow the world's biggest pumpkin but has a long way to go. Although relatively new to the huge vegetable game, he's used knowledge passed down by other farmers on how to get their produce so gargantuan. Although the world's longest carrot is currently held by the UK's Joe Atherton, Qualley still defends the heaviest carrot record as of 2026.