Why Those Jumbo Sized Veggies At The Grocery Store Are Actually A Red Flag

Fruits have been getting bigger, and now so are vegetables — however, bigger is not necessarily better. While some vegetables can grow exceptionally large under natural conditions, vegetables are not meant to be gargantuan in size. It may seem like you're getting more by reaching for onions that are larger than softballs, or carrots wider than an average-sized thumb, especially if the produce is priced per unit rather than by the pound. But you're actually buying produce that's primarily composed of water held together by plant fibers. While most of us could probably benefit from more water and fiber in our diets, the water in jumbo-sized vegetables drowns out the flavor and other essential nutrients — some of the main reasons we eat our veggies!

So, what should you seek out when navigating the produce section for tasty vegetables? Well, for starters, don't overlook small to medium-sized veggies, as they are often the underdogs in the produce department. When shopping for commonly sought-after vegetables like carrots, for instance, medium-sized varieties tend to be sweeter and more tender. Additionally, purchasing carrots with frilly green stems means they were just picked within days. To find the best onions at the grocery store, look for an approximate two- to three-inch diameter on white, yellow, sweet, and red varieties. Although tomatoes are botanically considered fruit, since they're prepared in savory dishes like most vegetables — and are one of the main flavorless, jumbo culprits — it's worth noting that the smaller they are, in any variety, the more flavor they'll pack.