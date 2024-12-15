How To Find The Best Onions At The Grocery Store

Onions are the true kitchen workhorse since they not only add flavor to everything short of cookies and ice cream, but you can even use them to clean the grill. In return, though, onions require that the cook put in some effort, too. The proper way to chop an onion requires both time and tears, and all easy onion-cutting hacks are just so much snake oil. Even before you bring your onions home, though, it behooves you to spend a few minutes at the store picking out the best onions. This is easier to accomplish if you select individual onions rather than those packaged in a mesh bag. While these bags do allow for airflow, they also make it more difficult to inspect each onion individually.

While you don't need to squeeze the onions and risk the wrath of an angry Mr. Whipple (assuming he ever leaves the toilet paper aisle), you should give them a quick feel to make sure they're solid, dense, and don't have any squishy spots. The skins should feel smooth and crisp. And be sure to avoid any onions that are starting to sprout. Sprouting is the last stage before an onion starts rotting, and onions at the end of their life cycle tend to be extremely pungent.