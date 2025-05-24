What It Means When Deli Meat Feels Slimy (It's Not Spoiled)

Slime holds firm a place in our food landscape. We may wish to reject that notion, but facts are facts. We meet slime head-on in virtually every aisle of the supermarket: Fresh produce gets slimy, cooked salmon sprouts a white slime, and Lean Finely Textured Beef — also known as "pink slime" — remains not only available to consume, but was also rebranded as ground beef by the USDA in 2019 (so, you know, eat up).

While slime on food as visually unappetizing, its presence is not always a sign of Lovecraftian corruption. The slime on white salmon, for example, is albumin, a harmless protein that develops when the fish is cooked. This is also case of deli meat, which may sports a ominous-looking layer of slime after spending time in your fridge. That deli meat slime, though arguably one of the most unpleasant phrases you'll encounter today, is simply a by-product of its creation.

The slime on deli meat is due to additives that are intended to make it more appealing to the customer. These range from dextrose (sugar) and sodium nitrate to carrageenan, which thickens meat, and are injected during processing. As butcher and Rastelli Foods Group president Ray Rastelli, Jr., explains, "The whole, unsliced initial product literally encases these added ingredients, so once opened and sliced, the dissolved ingredients that were injected into the meat originally now have a mode to leak out of the product." You're thinking it, so just say it out loud: Ick.