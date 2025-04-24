The Easy Way To Keep Bagels Fresh For A Lot Longer
When it comes to bread, bagels give you the best of both worlds — a crispy crust and a soft, chewy center. Whether you're slathering them with the perfect amount of cream cheese, stuffing them with PB&J, or making a pizza bagel, they can be a truly versatile meal or snack. But, buy them often enough, and you'll know the pain of your bagel going stale before you've had the chance to devour it. As with most breads, bagels can dry out after a few days of sitting out on the counter — which is why freezing them is an easy trick to keep them fresh.
If you don't plan on eating your bagels in the next two days, it's a good idea to slice them and freeze them immediately in an airtight bag. This way they have that first-day freshness once they come out of the freezer. And, no need to thaw them first, you can toast bagels from frozen. If you know you'll be eating your bagels within a few days though, storing them in an airtight plastic bag at room temperature is the best way to keep them fresh in the meantime.
What to do with stale bagels
If it's already too late, and your bagels are a little sad and dry, there are ways to revive them — just keep in mind they won't be as perfectly fresh as before. One way to revive stale bread is by spraying it with some water and briefly warming it in the oven. Your bagels will essentially be rehydrated this way, making them feel softer and fresher. Another option is to microwave your bagels wrapped in a moist paper towel for around 15 seconds for a similar rehydrating effect.
For bagels that are seriously past their prime, there are other creative uses for them. Make bagel chips in your air fryer by cutting them into smaller pieces, tossing in some oil and spices, and air frying until crispy. Carve the bagels out and make bread bowls for soups or dips, or crush your bagels in a food processor for homemade bread crumbs. You can even turn them into a sweet french toast or bread pudding dish. While we might prefer our bagels fresh, it looks like they won't go to waste either way.