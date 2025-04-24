The Easy Way To Keep Bagels Fresh For A Lot Longer

When it comes to bread, bagels give you the best of both worlds — a crispy crust and a soft, chewy center. Whether you're slathering them with the perfect amount of cream cheese, stuffing them with PB&J, or making a pizza bagel, they can be a truly versatile meal or snack. But, buy them often enough, and you'll know the pain of your bagel going stale before you've had the chance to devour it. As with most breads, bagels can dry out after a few days of sitting out on the counter — which is why freezing them is an easy trick to keep them fresh.

If you don't plan on eating your bagels in the next two days, it's a good idea to slice them and freeze them immediately in an airtight bag. This way they have that first-day freshness once they come out of the freezer. And, no need to thaw them first, you can toast bagels from frozen. If you know you'll be eating your bagels within a few days though, storing them in an airtight plastic bag at room temperature is the best way to keep them fresh in the meantime.