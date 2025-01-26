Give Stale Bagels A Second Lease On Life With One Kitchen Tool

Bagels are an institution in some households, they're sacred, serious business. While they might not have been invented as teething rings for babies, and you could very well have opinions on the proper cream cheese to bagel ratio, these near-universally beloved breakfast bread rings likely don't have the opportunity to go stale in your home. But what if the ever-ominous march of time gets the better of you and they do? Do you have to automatically toss them? Not if you have an air fryer.

If you have an air fryer (this 5-qt. basket model from Ninja is perfect if you don't), you can make quick, crispy bagel chips out of your day- (or days-) old bagels — and it's so easy to do. Rather than slicing through the bagel side-to-side like you would to toast it or make a sandwich, you'll cut from top-to-bottom, the short way, to make little bagel discs.

You can toss them in olive oil and seasonings, then pop them in the air fryer for a spell, flip them over, and continue air frying until they've reached your desired crispness. It's really that easy, and because they're so sturdy and dense, they're perfect for turning a dip into a whole meal.