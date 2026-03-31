The Best And Worst Frozen Dinner Rolls You Can Buy

There is something magical about the scent of baking bread. It conjures up happy memories of holidays, family, being well-fed and well-loved. It is powerful, too, as it can trigger your appetite, something grocery stores exploit by placing the bakery section at the front of the store to trick customers into spending more money.

While making bread from scratch is what I'd call an expert-level skill, homemade rolls are more approachable. If you'd love to tempt your teens to stick around for dinner or impress dinner guests with the alluring aroma of hot rolls, but don't have the time or skill to make rolls from scratch, frozen dinner rolls offer a shortcut that still fills your kitchen with the magical smell of baking bread, but with so much less effort.

You'll find a wide variety of frozen rolls in your store's freezer case, which are either thaw-rise-bake or warm-and-serve varieties. The first category includes frozen dough shaped into rolls, which require a few hours or even overnight to thaw and rise before they can be baked. Warm and serve varieties are rolls that have been partially baked and then frozen, so they only need to be baked to reheat and finish baking. Many of the frozen rolls available are delicious, just like grandma used to make, but some come out of the oven with the sour flavor of disappointment. We compiled a list of the best and worst frozen rolls to identify which rolls will rise to your expectations and which are a waste of dough.