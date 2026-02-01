Make Your Own Easy Mardi Gras Beignets With This Frozen Grocery Shortcut

A brassy, boisterous New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration is full of plenty of live music, parades, and parties, and the food is an integral part of the festivities. Whether that's a ring of king cake covered in glittering gold, purple, and green sprinkles, a huge pot of deep brown, impossibly complex gumbo, or sizzling-hot beignets mounded in powdered sugar, rest assured, you'll be chowing down.

Now, many of these celebration-worthy foods require hours in the kitchen or a special order from an establishment that specializes in Creole and Cajun cuisine. But if that's not in the cards for you this Mardi Gras, you can still whip up some pretty darn satisfying beignets with minimal effort using frozen dinner rolls.

Simply defrost your favorite bread rolls according to the instructions on the package. Once they've risen, you'll likely have to cut them in half to make them more reasonably sized. Fry them up in neutral oil until golden brown, drain them on a wire rack or paper towels, and then cover them in plenty of powdered sugar. They may not be quite as impressive as the best beignets in New Orleans, but the combination of freshly fried dough and an ample dusting of sugar is still pretty great in our book.