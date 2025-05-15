Where To Find The Best Beignets In New Orleans

Every bite of a beignet is worth the minor inconvenience of the powdered sugar that rains down onto your shirt. A highlight of the New Orleans food scene, beignets are as deeply embedded in the city's culture as Mardi Gras. The puffy, deep-fried pastries are similar to donuts, but are square rather than circular, and don't have a hole in the middle. Another big difference between donuts and beignets is that beignet dough generally only goes through one rise during preparation, while donut dough is subjected to two.

If you're planning a trip to New Orleans and want to sample one (or five) of these doughy delicacies, your biggest problem will be deciding where to dine. There's no shortage of stellar eateries serving beignets in The Big Easy, but some are significantly more tasty than others. Not all beignets are alike, either. While beignets – which were introduced to New Orleanians by French colonists in the 18th century – are traditionally unfilled and topped with a generous helping of powdered sugar, you can also find them stuffed with all kinds of tasty fillings. I lived in New Orleans for several years and still visit regularly, so it was hard to narrow down the list of the city's best beignets, but these restaurants and cafés serve some of the best. Whether you want your beignets sweet, savory, topped, or filled, you'll find what you crave at one — or several– of these eateries.