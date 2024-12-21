14 Vintage Cocktails That You Need To Try
Today's cocktail culture is marked by experimentation, artisanal spirits, and unexpected flavor combinations. From infusing spirits with herbs and spices to incorporating molecular gastronomy into boozy creations, mixologists are creating truly unique sensory experiences. Unfortunately, with so much focus on novelty and innovation, many of the classic cocktails from yesteryear have been forgotten in favor of more trendy concoctions.
While the exact history of cocktails is murky, the word "cocktail" was first documented in writing in London's "Morning Post and Gazetteer" in 1798. In the U.S., the term made its debut in print a few years later, in 1803, when it appeared in "The Farmer's Cabinet." The cocktail culture in the U.S. flourished during the late 19th century and early 20th century, when innovative bartenders began creating a plethora of iconic drinks, some of which would withstand the test of time and others would fade into obscurity. These days of experimentation ended abruptly when Prohibition took effect in 1920, stopping the production, sale, and distribution of alcohol.
Keen to find out what cocktails were all the rage in the late 19th and early 20th centuries? We are here to introduce you to some lesser-known iconic libations from this golden age of cocktails.
Gimlet
The Gimlet is as refreshing as it is sophisticated. Composed of just three ingredients — gin, lime juice, and sugar or simple syrup – this cocktail is a celebration of simplicity and balance between tartness and sweetness. The Gimlet was once so popular that it inspired other cocktails like the Vodka Gimlet, which features vodka instead of gin.
The Gimlet likely dates back to the 19th century, when the British Royal Navy was on a mission to prevent scurvy among its sailors. To fight the disease, marines were required to consume lime juice, which is a rich source of vitamin C. However, since lime juice wasn't shelf stable, it was often combined with minimal amounts of liquor to ensure that it didn't spoil during long voyages.
This practice changed after ship provisioner, Lachlan Rose, came up with the idea of preserving lime juice by mixing it with sugar instead of alcohol. His invention was eventually bottled as Rose's Lime Juice Cordial. It probably wasn't long before the sailors were mixing this fruit concentrate with gin, giving birth to the Gimlet. In fact, by the time the 1940s rolled around, the recipe for the Gimlet called for a mix of half Rose's Lime Juice Cordial and half gin.
Tom Collins
While the Tom Collins is similar in its makeup to the Gimlet, it features one crucial difference. The Gimlet is served straight up without ice while the Tom Collins is fizzy and served over ice. More specifically, while both cocktails feature gin, lime juice, and sugar or simple syrup, the Tom Collins is finished with a splash of soda water and served in a tall glass. Despite its refreshing effervescence, Tom Collins has been overshadowed by trendier cocktails. While it is still occasionally available as a premade mixer for pairing with gin, the Tom Collins rarely features on the cocktail menus of modern bars.
The Tom Collins has an interesting history that harks back to the "Tom Collins Hoax" of 1874, a prank where people were told that a man named Tom Collins was spreading rumors about them. They were then encouraged to search for the offending suspect at their local bar. It's said that the joke inspired bartenders to come up with a cocktail called the Tom Collins that they could serve to anybody inquiring about the fictional character. The first written recipe for the Tom Collins appeared in Jerry Thomas's 1876 "The Bartender's Guide," solidifying the cocktail's reputation in bars around the U.S.
Boulevardier
If you enjoy the taste of a Negroni, you are likely to appreciate the appeal of the Boulevardier. Both cocktails use the same ingredients — Campari and sweet vermouth — with the main difference being the base spirit. The Negroni features gin, while the Boulevardier is made with rye whiskey or bourbon, giving the drink a richer flavor and a more warming quality. The Boulevardier also features a more generous proportion of spirit than the Negroni to balance the strong flavors of the Campari and vermouth. The cocktail garnish for both boozy drinks is a simple twist of orange.
Loosely translated to "a man about town" in French, the Boulevardier was invented by Erskine Gwynne, the publisher of "Boulevardier," a 1920s magazine for expats in Paris. The cocktail gained recognition after it was mentioned in Harry MacElhone's 1927 book "Barflies and Cocktails." Interestingly, the Boulevardier's more popular sibling, the Negroni, didn't make its way into print until two decades later.
The Last Word
The aptly named Last Word packs a powerful punch that might just leave you speechless. Along with the bold notes of gin, the pale green concoction blends the herbal flavors of Maraschino liqueur and Green Chartreuse liqueur with the zesty brightness of fresh lime juice. This punchy cocktail is served in a Martini glass and usually garnished with a wedge of lime. The Last Word has inspired numerous variations on its recipe, including a cocktail called Pete's Word, which replaces gin with Laphroaig Scotch whisky.
The Last Word was created at the Detroit Athletic Club's bar in the early 1920s, just before Prohibition reared its sober head. It was later popularized by a vaudeville performer named Frank Fogarty before losing the spotlight during the mid-20th century. Luckily, this wasn't before the recipe for the boozy concoction was documented in publications like Ted Saucier's 1951 book called "Bottoms Up." The Last Word experienced something of a revival in 2005, when Seattle bartender Murray Stenson discovered the recipe in Saucier's book and incorporated it in the menu at the Zig Zag Cafe, where the cocktail made quite an impression.
The Hanky Panky
One of the few vintage cocktails created by a woman, the Hanky Panky combines gin, sweet vermouth, and Fernet-Branca. Some recipes also call for a dash of orange juice, which should be easy since the cocktail is typically garnished with an orange peel. Regardless of the inclusion of orange juice, the Hanky Panky stands out as a balanced drink both in taste and elegant presentation.
The Hanky Panky was invented by Ada "Coley" Coleman who worked as the head bartender at the American Bar at the Savoy Hotel in London in the early 20th century. According to one account, Coleman created the cocktail for silent film actor Sir Charles Hawtrey after he asked her to make him "something with a bit of punch." According to Spirits Beacon, after tasting Coleman's creation Hawtrey is said to have exclaimed, "By Jove! That is the real hanky-panky," thus giving the drink its name. The recipe for The Hanky Panky has since been immortalized in Harry Craddock's "The Savoy Cocktail Book."
Hot Toddy
Ideal on chilly winter nights, the Hot Toddy combines the comforting flavors of whiskey, honey, and lemon with hot water. The concoction is also sometimes infused with various spices. Despite its soothing properties and delicious taste, the Hot Toddy is often seen as too basic in today's era of elaborate and multi-layered cocktails. It is also generally perceived as more of a remedy than an addition to modern bar menus.
The origins of the Hot Toddy are difficult to trace, although it is conceivable that this adult beverage had its beginnings in different locations at a similar time. According to one story, the Hot Toddy was created in the early 18th century at Tod's Well Tavern in Edinburgh, Scotland, to warm up its frosty clientele. It is more likely, however, that the cocktail originated in India in the 17th century, where a version of the concoction known as "taddy" was already being made with fermented palm sap. By the early 19th century, the Hot Toddy had become popular throughout the British Empire, where it was made with alcohol, ginger, lime, and sugar.
French 75
There is a good chance that you have never heard of the French 75, an elegant cocktail with a potent kick and an interesting history. Stronger than the Gimlet, which comes with gin, lime juice, and simple syrup, but weaker than the Tom Collins, which features the same ingredients plus soda water, the French 75 blends gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Champagne (or sparkling wine if you are watching your pennies). The bubbly and refreshing concoction is typically served in either a Champagne flute or a Collins glass.
While there are various theories about the origins of the French 75, one thing is certain — the cocktail is named after a 75-millimeter field gun used by the French in World War I. The boozy blend likely evolved from a French concoction called Soixante-Quinze, or Seventy-Five, which was invented in either 1914 or 1915 and contained dry gin, applejack brandy, grenadine, and lemon juice. While we can't be certain about the cocktail's exact backstory, we do know that its recipe as it is known today was first documented in 1927 in a bar book called "Here's How."
Sidecar
Cognac doesn't appear in cocktails as often as gin, rum, or whiskey — however, there is no reason it shouldn't. Made in the Cognac region of France, the brandy is often characterized by notes of fruit, vanilla, and spice. These rich flavors make Cognac an ideal addition to cocktails, such as the Sidecar, where it appears alongside an orange-flavored liqueur such as Cointreau, sugar, and lemon juice. The Sidecar is traditionally served with a sugar-coated rim.
While the exact history of the Sidecar remains uncertain, one version traces the drink back to the Ritz Hotel in Paris. Said to have been invented sometime during World War I, the Sidecar was featured in Robert Vermeire's 1922 book "Cocktails: How to Mix Them." The cocktail's name is also shrouded in mystery, with one theory proposing that the drink was named after the motorcycle sidecar because it was a favorite mode of transport for a bar patron. According to another theory, the libation's name comes from the cocktail mixture that is left behind in the shaker — and served in a shot glass on the side — after a cocktail is poured into a glass.
Pisco Punch
Celebrated by big names like Mark Twain and Rudyard Kipling, the Pisco Punch was once the signature cocktail of San Francisco. The potent concoction was invented by Duncan Nicol, the Irish owner of the Bank Exchange Saloon in the Bay Area. One of the reasons for the cocktail's success was the accessibility of pisco, a grape brandy imported from Chile and Peru. In fact, getting your hands on pisco is said to have been easier than importing whiskey from the eastern part of the U.S.
While the recipes for Pisco Punch vary, the ingredients in the original version of the drink made by Nicol around 1853 are shrouded in secrecy. According to one account, the drink was made with lemon juice, pineapple gum syrup, and distilled water. The Pisco Punch declined in popularity after the start of Prohibition in the U.S in 1920. Like most other boozy establishments, the Bank Exchange in San Francisco — where the cocktail was invented — had to shut its doors. It wasn't long after this that Nicol died, leaving the precise recipe for the Pisco Punch a secret.
Sazerac
Considered to be one of America's oldest cocktails, the Sazerac was once very popular in its city of origin — New Orleans. The drink's history dates back to the 1630s, when the Sazerac family started producing Cognac in the Cognac region of France, which later became the favorite tipple of the French settlers in New Orleans. The next important moment in Sazerac's history came in 1838, when a Creole pharmacist named Antoine Amédée Peychaud concocted a bitter digestive, which he advised to mix with Cognac.
By the middle of the 19th century, a nearby watering hole was serving so much of Peychaud's boozy creation that it came to be known as the Sazerac House. After importing Cognac became problematic in the 1860s due to the destruction of grape vines by pests, the Cognac in the cocktail was replaced with rye whiskey, which is still the classic base for the Sazerac today.
The classic Sazerac recipe includes rye whiskey, absinthe, Peychaud's bitters, a sugar cube, cold water, and a garnish of lemon peel. The absinthe is normally only used to rinse a chilled glass before the cocktail is poured. If you don't have any absinthe on hand, it can be easily substituted with another anise-flavored liquor like anisette, ouzo, or Pernod. In a pinch, Peychaud's bitters can also be replaced with Angostura bitters, although it will give the cocktail a slightly different flavor.
Death in the Afternoon
Death in the Afternoon is a potent concoction that consists of just two ingredients — absinthe and Champagne. The cocktail's greatest claim to fame is the fact that it is said to have been invented by the celebrated author and avid tippler Ernest Hemingway. In fact, the cocktail bears the same name as Hemingway's 1932 book about Spanish bullfighting entitled "Death in the Afternoon."
The recipe for Death in the Afternoon was published in "So Red the Nose, or Breath in the Afternoon," a 1935 mixology guide featuring cocktail recipes from 30 renowned writers. The instructions for the cocktail in the book read, "Pour one jigger absinthe into a Champagne glass. Add iced Champagne until it attains the proper opalescent milkiness. Drink three to five of these slowly," per Liquor.com.
Death in the Afternoon is unique in that it isn't just visually appealing — it's cloudy and opalescent — but also combines the herbal intensity of absinthe with the bubbly effervescence of Champagne. Regardless, the libation never took off due to its potent flavor profile and the controversies surrounding absinthe at the time. Absinthe was banned in the U.S. in 1912 because it was believed that its composition — and particularly the thujone found in wormwood — caused hallucinations and was generally dangerous to health.
Vesper Martini
There's a good reason why cocktails associated with famous people are so popular — they embody a sense of glamour reminiscent of the lifestyles of cultural icons. Introduced in Ian Fleming's 1953 James Bond novel, "Casino Royale," the Vesper Martini is no exception. Interestingly, Bond even provides a recipe for the cocktail in the story, saying, "Three measures of Gordon's, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel," (via Berry Bros. & Rudd). This formula stands in stark contrast to the classic Martini recipe, which calls for gin and dry vermouth.
While in the book it is the fictional character Bond who comes up with his own favorite beverage. So, what inspired this iconic writer to come up with the Vesper Martini? One story suggests that Fleming came up with the recipe for the clear cocktail during his visits to Dukes Bar in London when bartender Gilberto Preti was renowned for his Martinis. While the original recipe for the Vesper Martini called for Kina Lillet, this aperitif is no longer in production. Instead, cocktail enthusiasts often replicate the tipple's flavor by replacing it with Lillet Blanc.
Jack Rose
The Jack Rose is both easy on the eyes and the taste buds. The drink gets its vivid reddish-pink hue from grenadine. Meanwhile, its delectable flavor can be attributed to the drink's applejack brandy and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Developed in the early 20th century, Jack Rose is no longer in fashion, however, it remains a vintage classic among cocktail enthusiasts.
While Jack Rose's backstory isn't certain, part of its name might come from the libation's primary ingredient, applejack, or apple brandy. According to one account, the cocktail is named after a bartender named Frank "Jack Rose" May from Jersey City. Alternatively, some have said that the boozy mix gets its name from "Bald Jack" Rose, a notorious underworld figure of the early 20th century. Whatever its history, in its heyday, the Jack Rose cocktail had some famous fans, including the acclaimed author, John Steinbeck. The beverage was also mentioned in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 book "The Sun Also Rises."
Pink Squirrel
Perfect for those with a sweet tooth and fans of milkshakes, the Pink Squirrel is a creamy cocktail infused with crème de noyaux liqueur, white crème de cacao liqueur, and heavy cream or half-and-half. The concoction is usually garnished with freshly ground nutmeg. The mixture likely gets its name from its appealing pink hue, a result of the almond-flavored crème de noyaux.
The Pink Squirrel is said to have been invented by Bryant Sharp at Bryant's Cocktail Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the early 1940s. According to some, the cocktail's first incarnation called for ice cream instead of cream. In fact, Bryant's Cocktail Lounge still serves the sweet and nutty drink with ice cream. During his tenure at the lounge, Sharp also created the Blue Tail Fly, which still appears on the establishment's menu but apparently never reached the same level of popularity as the Pink Squirrel. Unfortunately, the Pink Squirrel can be tricky to find on modern cocktail menus, partly because its primary ingredient, crème de noyaux, isn't as readily available as it once was.