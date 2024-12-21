14 Vintage Cocktails That You Need To Try

Today's cocktail culture is marked by experimentation, artisanal spirits, and unexpected flavor combinations. From infusing spirits with herbs and spices to incorporating molecular gastronomy into boozy creations, mixologists are creating truly unique sensory experiences. Unfortunately, with so much focus on novelty and innovation, many of the classic cocktails from yesteryear have been forgotten in favor of more trendy concoctions.

While the exact history of cocktails is murky, the word "cocktail" was first documented in writing in London's "Morning Post and Gazetteer" in 1798. In the U.S., the term made its debut in print a few years later, in 1803, when it appeared in "The Farmer's Cabinet." The cocktail culture in the U.S. flourished during the late 19th century and early 20th century, when innovative bartenders began creating a plethora of iconic drinks, some of which would withstand the test of time and others would fade into obscurity. These days of experimentation ended abruptly when Prohibition took effect in 1920, stopping the production, sale, and distribution of alcohol.

Keen to find out what cocktails were all the rage in the late 19th and early 20th centuries? We are here to introduce you to some lesser-known iconic libations from this golden age of cocktails.