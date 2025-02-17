Donuts Vs Beignets: What's The Big Difference Anyways?

Beignets are a square-shaped fried pastry that are synonymous with the food of city of New Orleans. Since they're made of fried dough, it's easy to think that they're a type of a donut, but the truth is that they're not, at least in a few key ways. The most immediately obvious one is their shape, as, when you think about it, when's the last time you saw a square donut? Also, in terms of preparation, they only undergo one rise, while donuts take two.

Beignets can also be made with a choux dough, which is the same dough you're probably familiar with when it comes to baked goods like éclairs. Choux dough is a simple combination of water, flour, eggs, and butter, and instead of using yeast, it uses its own moisture to puff up. That being said, yeasted beignet dough is the go-to version in New Orleans, hence that donut comparison. Another potential difference is that the fried squares are simply covered in a generous coating powdered sugar, and that's it — no icing, filling, or any adornments like that (though they are sometimes accompanied by something sweet for dipping).