Donuts Vs Beignets: What's The Big Difference Anyways?
Beignets are a square-shaped fried pastry that are synonymous with the food of city of New Orleans. Since they're made of fried dough, it's easy to think that they're a type of a donut, but the truth is that they're not, at least in a few key ways. The most immediately obvious one is their shape, as, when you think about it, when's the last time you saw a square donut? Also, in terms of preparation, they only undergo one rise, while donuts take two.
Beignets can also be made with a choux dough, which is the same dough you're probably familiar with when it comes to baked goods like éclairs. Choux dough is a simple combination of water, flour, eggs, and butter, and instead of using yeast, it uses its own moisture to puff up. That being said, yeasted beignet dough is the go-to version in New Orleans, hence that donut comparison. Another potential difference is that the fried squares are simply covered in a generous coating powdered sugar, and that's it — no icing, filling, or any adornments like that (though they are sometimes accompanied by something sweet for dipping).
Louisiana's state donut is the beignet
Now that we've covered the fact that beignets technically aren't donuts, let's throw that all out the window for a second. Louisiana's state donut is, in fact, the beignet. Apparently they're spiritually similar enough that nobody's sweating the minor details, including state legislators. After it cemented its place in Louisiana's culinary history, thanks to French settlement in the area, the beignet was eventually crowned the official state donut in 1986. (But hey, if cake and yeast donuts can fall under the same moniker, why not beignets?)
It's only one of two official state donuts to exist. See if you can guess the other, as it's also symbolic of a place. Give up? It's the Boston cream donut (not to be confused with Bavarian cream), which is the official state donut of Massachusetts. So, really, whether or not a beignet is truly a donut is sort of in your mindset. But one thing's for sure: Everyone loves fried dough. Beignets are commonly eaten as a breakfast food with a bitter cup of coffee, which balances out that sugar nicely — and you know what else goes perfectly with coffee? Donuts. Let's just consider it one big, happy, sugar-coated family.