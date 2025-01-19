Bavarian Vs Boston Cream: Is There A Big Difference?
Imagine it's a Monday morning (dreadful, we know) and your coworker kindly surprises the office with two dozen donuts. The flavors aren't labeled, but you know there are some jelly, pink sprinkles, chocolate glazed, a few Boston creams, and a few Bavarian creams. You pick one to eat, assuming it's a rich Boston cream, only to be surprised that your coworker says it's actually a Bavarian cream. Though it may be hard to tell, there's a difference between the two!
Bavarian cream and Boston cream donuts are the same up to a certain point. Both need that classic, doughy shell — but when it comes to fillings and toppings, that's where the differences arise. At Dunkin', the coffee chain that dropped "donuts" from its name but is still renowned for donut supremacy, the Boston Kreme and Bavarian Kreme donuts are both filled with the chain's "Bavarian Kreme" filling, but the Boston Kremes are topped with chocolate icing while the Bavarian Kremes are tossed in powdered sugar. However, in other bakeries Bavarian cream and Boston cream are two entirely separate ingredients.
The differences that set Boston cream and Bavarian cream apart
Boston Cream traces its roots back to the New England town where it gets its name. The Boston Cream Pie, Massachusetts' state dessert, is full of a Boston cream custard that's made from sugar, eggs, and thickened milk. To achieve that thickened milk, bakers add cornstarch, creating the classic custard-like consistency. Bakers often use a dash of vanilla extract to embolden the flavor, too. Boston cream is known for being rich and creamy, with a fluid texture that melts in your mouth with every bite. Boston cream donuts, with the luxurious filling and chocolate icing, are among the best donuts ever created.
Bavarian cream, on the other hand, is of French origin and is known for a much firmer texture. Unlike Boston cream, Bavarian cream will hold its shape thanks to the generous amount of gelatin that goes into creating the meringue-like filling. The heavy cream and whipped cream used to create this airy treat give it a reputation for a rich sweetness that won't overwhelm. Bavarian cream is a popular filling in not only donuts, but also éclairs, cream puffs, and other pastries, such as the Golden Kiwi Bavarian Bombe. So, although Dunkin's versions of the two popular donuts are wildly similar, Bavarian cream and Boston cream are, in fact, two different things!