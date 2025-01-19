Bavarian Vs Boston Cream: Is There A Big Difference?

Imagine it's a Monday morning (dreadful, we know) and your coworker kindly surprises the office with two dozen donuts. The flavors aren't labeled, but you know there are some jelly, pink sprinkles, chocolate glazed, a few Boston creams, and a few Bavarian creams. You pick one to eat, assuming it's a rich Boston cream, only to be surprised that your coworker says it's actually a Bavarian cream. Though it may be hard to tell, there's a difference between the two!

Bavarian cream and Boston cream donuts are the same up to a certain point. Both need that classic, doughy shell — but when it comes to fillings and toppings, that's where the differences arise. At Dunkin', the coffee chain that dropped "donuts" from its name but is still renowned for donut supremacy, the Boston Kreme and Bavarian Kreme donuts are both filled with the chain's "Bavarian Kreme" filling, but the Boston Kremes are topped with chocolate icing while the Bavarian Kremes are tossed in powdered sugar. However, in other bakeries Bavarian cream and Boston cream are two entirely separate ingredients.