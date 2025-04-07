Café Au Lait Vs. Latte: What's The Actual Difference?

Café au lait uses brewed coffee, which means any drip, French press, or pour-over will do. The typical ratio is half coffee and half steamed milk. It's simple and you can control how strong or smooth it turns out by altering the roast of your beans or how long you brew them. If you use a bold French roast or something dark, you'll get a flavor that cuts through the milk. Use something milder, and it'll taste soft and sweet.

The milk ratio is different with a latte. It's usually one part espresso to about three parts steamed milk. That milk-to-espresso balance gives it a much silkier texture and the foam adds a lightness. Some people like to stir the espresso into the milk before drinking, while others leave it layered. The brewing methods and proportions give each one a different character. If you enjoy the velvety mouthfeel that comes from steamed milk (and you don't mind a bit of foam on top), it's the more polished option.

The espresso base also adds a depth that's more intense than drip coffee, but still softened by all that milk. For folks who like their coffee drinks more structured or indulgent, the latte wins out. It's also a really beginner-friendly coffee drink order because it's not quite as bitter as a traditional coffee. If you don't have an espresso machine, you can use the Moka Pot, which is a budget-friendly alternative. You might also consider how sweeteners and syrups blend in. Generally speaking, lattes are more forgiving of flavor add-ins.