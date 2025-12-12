The Simple Store-Bought Pizza Dough Technique For The Best Pie Possible

Making pizza at home can be an incredibly fulfilling and delicious endeavor to undertake even if you aren't making the pizza dough itself from scratch, which is a difficult task in its own right. Even when making pizza using store-bought dough, it's important to handle this key ingredient with care by knowing exactly what you're doing with it and when. For this reason, the most important piece of advice is to always allow your dough to reach room temperature before you begin the process of actually making the pizza, as the finished product will be significantly worse if the dough was either too hot or too cold when you threw it in the oven.

This important variable was reinforced for us during a discussion with Rob Gentile, the culinary director of Prince Street Pizza, who noted how important both timing and temperature are to making a great pizza with store-bought dough. "Make sure to pull the dough from the refrigerator at least one to two hours before stretching," Gentile advised. "You want the dough to come to room temperature before you cook it ... Cold dough fights you; warm dough works with you. Let it come fully to room temperature for the best texture, rise, and final bake."