Unexpected Ways To Use Canned Crescent Rolls
Canned crescent rolls are an easy way to enjoy croissant-like bread for cheap, but few know the copious amount of ways they can be used. Though crescent roll dough typically comes with perforated edges for splitting and rolling, you can manipulate the dough and use it for various purposes outside of bread alone. In this piece, we'll explore the many ways to use canned crescent roll dough to reap the rich rewards of new food creations. From sweet vegan eats to savory treats, there are many recipes that will put your next can of crescent rolls to great use. Not only are crescent rolls easy to turn into delicious meals, but some recipes we've found even contain as little as three ingredients.
If that sounds good to you, be sure to stick around. We're rolling out the best canned crescent roll recipes to get you that much closer to quick, simple, and satisfying meals. Let's get started.
Crescent roll vegan kolacky
Did you know that Pillsbury crescent rolls are vegan? That means you can totally make vegan kolacky using them, and though it might not be the same as the real deal, it at least comes close.
If you're anything like us, you may wonder what kolacky is in the first place. Kolacky is a little pastry bun traditionally filled with jam, fruit, or even nuts. In this vegan kolacky recipe, you'll cook walnuts and sugar along with several other ingredients to make a sweet filling for each of your crescent rolls. Once you've got the nutty filling cooked and cooled, you can spoon it onto the base of each of your crescent roll triangles before rolling it up. Don't forget to do all your crescent dough rolling and handling atop a layer of sugar rather than the traditional sprinkle of flour. This helps infuse it with plenty of sweet flavor. Bake your sugared crescent rolls in the oven until the tops are brown before covering them in powdered sugar before serving.
Crescent roll baked brie pastries
Baked brie pastries might look elegant, but you can actually make them using canned crescent roll dough. These pastries contain the jam of your choice (we prefer apricot) along with brie cheese. In case you aren't familiar with it, brie is a cheese that originated in France, though it is enjoyed in many parts of the world. Its white outer portion is made up of mold, but whether or not you should eat the brie rind is for another time.
To make this three-ingredient baked brie pastry, start by unrolling your canned crescent rolls. Seal any perforations by pinching the dough together and smoothing it until it forms one large unperforated sheet. Sever the dough and place half on a prepared baking sheet. Place your brie on the dough before spreading jam over it, and cover it with the remaining crescent roll dough. Fold the ends of the dough upward to seal the filling and bake for up to half an hour or until browned.
Crescent roll beignets
Yes, you can make beignets from canned crescent roll dough, and they are absolutely amazing. Beignets are fried dough pastries sprinkled with powdered sugar and, though of French origin, are staples in New Orleans. While beignet dough differs from crescent rolls, their similarities make crescent roll dough a practical substitution for this treat.
To make crescent roll beignets, start with a can of crescent roll dough. If your dough has perforations, cinch the seams together until you have one smooth, uniform rectangle before cutting it into squares. Place your crescent roll squares into a deep fryer and cook until golden. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy. You could also make these beignets in the air fryer, though you may want to brush a bit of butter on them first to help with the browning process.
As far as taste goes, expect to experience flavors very similar to a traditional donut. In fact, a beignet is considered a type of donut but with a square shape and without a hole. Despite these beignets being made from crescent roll dough, they'll still take on that donut-y flavor, making for a great treat for the insatiable sweet tooth.
Crescent roll pigs in a blanket
Pigs in a blanket are a tasty and unexpected way to use a can of crescent rolls. This comically named appetizer generally features tiny cocktail sausages or hot dogs wrapped in a pastry. To make them, first open a can of crescent rolls and divide the dough into triangles along the perforations. Slice each triangle again vertically, making for 16 smaller triangles instead of eight. Place cocktail wieners at the widest end of each triangle and carefully tuck each sausage in, rolling it forward towards the tip of each crescent roll. Once complete, place your finished product onto a prepared baking sheet and bake in the oven. Once cooked, brush a mixture of melted butter and your favorite herbs onto each piggy.
We suggest a blend of sage, rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder, but feel free to use whatever seasonings you wish. Finish it off with a sprinkle of sea salt over each crescent roll, and voilà — you've got an herby pigs in a blanket recipe we're confident you'll love.
Crescent roll apple dumplings
Looking for a chance to whip up a sweet creation using crescent rolls? Try making mini apple dumplings recipe. This autumnal recipe is so simple even a baking novice could pull it off. To make crescent roll apple dumplings, begin by preheating your oven. In the meantime, peel your apples, core them, and slice into medium-sized wedges (about eight slices each should do). Unroll your raw crescent roll dough, separating each at the perforation. Place an apple wedge at the base of each triangle and roll it forward towards the tip.
Once your apple wedges are neatly rolled, warm a mixture of butter, cinnamon, and sugar in a small saucepan until the sugar dissolves. Stir and carefully pour over the top of each rolled apple dumpling. Bake the apple croissants for about half an hour before allowing them to cool slightly. Enjoy warm alongside a scoop of ice cream or a cold glass of milk. This is a delicious way to use up a surplus of apples and makes for a simple snack. Don't forget to consider the number of crescent roll cans needed for this one though: two 10-ounce cans are needed.
Crescent roll breakfast casserole
Crescent rolls, eggs, and sausage? Count us in. Transform canned crescent rolls into your new favorite breakfast casserole for an easy and tasty morning dish. Start by unrolling raw crescent roll dough and keeping it in one big sheet rather than separating it along the perforations. Place the crescent roll rectangle into your baking dish. Using your hands, firmly press the dough into the dish ensuring that no holes from the perforations remain. You can bake your crescent roll sheet first to ensure that it doesn't become too soggy after adding your egg mixture, but this is optional. Add your choice of egg filling complete with cheese, cooked meat, seasonings, and anything else your heart desires. Bake for about one hour or until cooked through. Pair this hearty canned crescent roll breakfast casserole with scrumptious side dishes like crispy hash browns, roasted fruit, or a refreshing glass of orange juice.
Aside from using raw crescent roll dough to line your breakfast casserole, you could also consider using pre-baked crescent rolls as a replacement for bread in any of your favorite breakfast recipes, including sausage strata, eggnog french toast casserole, and more. Simply dice, tear, or chop your crescent rolls into bite-sized pieces before tossing them in.
Crescent roll cheesecake
Cheesecake may not come to mind when you have a can of crescent rolls in hand, but it is a surprising way to use crescent rolls this season. When making crescent roll cheesecake, you won't roll the dough into croissants, nor will you pre-bake your crescent roll dough. Instead, you'll grab two cans of crescent roll dough and use the first as a base layer. Unroll the dough and firmly press it along the bottom of a baking sheet, ensuring any air bubbles are removed. Then, combine a mixture of cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract and smooth the combination over your dough. Top the cream cheese filling with another layer of crescent roll dough, keeping the crescent rolls in one big uniform rectangular piece just as you did at the beginning. Bake your crescent roll cheesecake recipe for about 30 minutes before topping with cinnamon and powdered sugar.
Also, if you love this basic crescent roll cheesecake recipe, be sure to check out this simple sopapilla cheesecake recipe, as well. It involves similar steps but has a few extra ingredients that make it ultra-decadent.
Crescent roll sweet potato pocket
Sweet potato crescent rolls bask in the autumn warmth of pecans, cinnamon, and cloves, and though this canned crescent roll recipe is another great snack option for fall, rest assured that it can be enjoyed any time of year. To make this recipe, start with two cans of crescent roll dough. Unroll the dough and separate it into triangles, following the pre-cut lines. Lay the triangles on parchment paper, about eight per sheet (you might need two sheets). Combine your canned sweet potatoes with cinnamon, cloves, and brown sugar. Mix until relatively smooth. Place about a tablespoon of the mixture onto each base of your crescent roll triangles. Add a few finely chopped pecans along with tasty marshmallows. Roll each sweet potato-filled crescent roll into a croissant and bake until golden brown, approximately 13 minutes. Enjoy as a late-night snack or a sweet rendezvous after dinner.
Bear in mind that though a sweet potato filling works well here, pumpkin purée would also fit the bill. Follow the same guidelines as you would with the sweet potato puree, and you'll get a similar yet slightly different tasting result. Just be sure to purchase pure pumpkin pure, like this Happy Belly 100% organic pure pumpkin, rather than pumpkin pie filling; the latter already contains sugar and spices, so adding even more is likely to ruin your dish.
Crescent roll chicken pot pie
We love cozy comfort vibes, and easy slow cooker chicken pot pie featuring canned crescent rolls give just that. Though some recipes call for crescent roll "sheets," you can use regular crescent rolls, as long as you press the triangles together where the perforations meet to make one giant dough sheet.
To make slow cooker chicken pot pie using canned crescent rolls, start with your filling. To your slow cooker, add onion, carrot, potatoes, peas, and celery. Then, toss in raw chicken breasts covered with poultry seasoning. Top all this with cream of mushroom soup and cook for three hours on low or six hours on high. Once the chicken filling is nearly done, preheat your oven. Lift the top on the slow cooker and shred the cooked chicken with a fork. Pour heavy cream atop your slow cooker pot pie filling and place your smoothed crescent roll dough on top. Remove the slow cooker insert and place it in the oven (most Crock Pot removable stoneware are oven-safe). Bake until your crescent roll topping is golden brown. Serve alongside some creamy mashed potatoes.
Crescent roll hamburger casserole
If you're a big cheeseburger fan, you'll love this unique take using canned crescent rolls as a surprise ingredient. Hamburger casserole is a fun, family-friendly dinner idea that'll please even the pickiest tastebuds. To make it, you'll need some condensed cheddar cheese soup and one roll of crescent roll dough. Begin by preheating your oven. Ground 1 pound of beef in a skillet along with diced onion.
Season it with salt, pepper, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce before adding cheddar cheese soup, ketchup, mustard, cheese, and chopped dill pickles to the mix. Once heated through, dump the cheeseburger filling into a baking dish and cover it with crescent roll dough. Sprinkle the dough with sesame seeds (optional) and bake the dish in the oven for 12 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Serve this unique take on cheeseburgers with a side of fries, or balance its heavy ingredients with crisp romaine salad.
Crescent roll s'mores
Most people don't think of crescent rolls when it comes to s'mores, but here we are. Using canned crescent rolls to make s'mores is a totally viable way to get full-on campfire flavor without ever having to light a flame. In fact, unlike many of the recipes here, you'll make this canned crescent roll recipe in an air fryer. To make this air fryer s'more recipe, unroll a single tube of crescent rolls and divide into triangles along the perforations. Crush graham crackers until they resemble fine crumbs and sprinkle onto each triangle.
Add broken chocolate bars along with miniature marshmallows (or use marshmallow fluff for a fun oven-baked s'mores ingredient swap) within each triangle and roll it up. Air fry your s'mores until they become rich in golden color. For an extra fancy touch, melt leftover chocolate bars in the microwave and drizzle over each s'more-stuffed croissant. Serve alongside fresh fruit, with a smear of peanut butter, or all on its own.
Crescent rings
If you've never heard of crescent rings, you're in for treat. The idea is that you assemble crescent roll dough triangles into a circle, using the base of each triangle to form the "O" in the middle. Tuck in whatever ingredients you want and roll each crescent forward by its tip toward the middle. These cheeseburger crescents are an ideal game day appetizer and can be thrown together in no time. Start by browning ground beef in the pan along with whatever seasonings you wish. Drain the ground beef and spoon it onto the base of each crescent ring triangle.
Add plenty of cheese and other toppings that make your taste buds dance. Roll each crescent cheeseburger up and bake according to the instructions on the package. Other flavorful ideas include replacing cheeseburger meat and toppings with taco filling, warm veggies, Italian meats, buffalo chicken dip, and more.
Crescent roll pizza
Grandma's crescent roll pizza will not be everyone's cup of tea, but if you like cold pizza and veggies, this one iss for you. Start with a can of crescent rolls. Unroll them, leaving them in rectangular shapes, and gently flatten the dough with your hands. Bake your crescent roll sheet according to the package directions before allowing it to cool. Add to your "pizza crusts" a mixture of sour cream, mayonnaise, and cream cheese, and spread evenly on top. Chop veggies into small bite-sized pieces and press into your cream cheese mixture. Get creative with the vegetables you choose to use; broccoli and peppers are good choices, as are diced onion, and olives. Consider using vegetables that are in season for the best flavors.
This recipe is amazing for using up fresh produce before it gets slimy or for a budget-friendly and quick snack. It is also a great option for kids, given that it's simple to make and provides plenty of nutrients. Not into the veggie pizza scene? No problem. You can just as easily make a traditional pizza using crescent rolls as a base. Simply unroll the crescent roll dough, top with sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, and bake according to the package directions. All in all, crescent rolls make a great base crust for pizza; we'll leave whether to go veggie or to stick with traditional toppings up to you.