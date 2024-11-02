Unexpected Ways To Use Canned Crescent Rolls

Canned crescent rolls are an easy way to enjoy croissant-like bread for cheap, but few know the copious amount of ways they can be used. Though crescent roll dough typically comes with perforated edges for splitting and rolling, you can manipulate the dough and use it for various purposes outside of bread alone. In this piece, we'll explore the many ways to use canned crescent roll dough to reap the rich rewards of new food creations. From sweet vegan eats to savory treats, there are many recipes that will put your next can of crescent rolls to great use. Not only are crescent rolls easy to turn into delicious meals, but some recipes we've found even contain as little as three ingredients.

If that sounds good to you, be sure to stick around. We're rolling out the best canned crescent roll recipes to get you that much closer to quick, simple, and satisfying meals. Let's get started.