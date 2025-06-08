The Overnight Prep For Effortless Monkey Bread In The Morning

The sweet, carb-a-licious weekend morning favorite that is known as monkey bread usually uses canned biscuit dough as the base. Don't worry, just like how coffee cake contains no coffee, monkey bread contains no primates. Of course, if you're making your own dough from scratch, you're a rock star. But I have generally avoided making monkey bread because, well, I don't love the taste of canned biscuits, and I really don't love getting up early to bake anything. So, when I found out that you can use frozen bread rolls and prepare monkey bread the night before you serve it, I thought that perhaps it was time to give the indulgent dish a shot.

When you use frozen bread rolls to make monkey bread, you don't even need to let the pre-formed balls thaw before you get to work. You'll prep your baking pan (usually a Bundt pan) with butter and flour or baking spray. If you're using nuts, scatter them in the bottom of the pan. Next, you simply drop the balls of frozen dough into the pan and pour a mixture of melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon over the dough. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and let it sit on the counter for a couple of hours, then transfer the pan to the fridge overnight, where the dough will fully thaw and rise. In the morning, remove the plastic wrap, bake the monkey bread, and invert it on a serving platter to serve. The rolls will have puffed up gorgeously and will taste like freshly baked bread soaked in buttery, cinnamon sugar goodness.