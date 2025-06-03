Don't Throw Out Leftover Pizza Dough, Use It For One Breakfast Treat

It's easy to get carried away with your pizza plans and end up buying or making more dough than you need. But, if you're like me and hate wasting perfectly good food, there's a genius way to turn pizza dough into an indulgent breakfast. Use the dough to make monkey bread. Using store-bought dough is an easy shortcut to make this breakfast treat, which can also be made with canned crescent rolls. Since pizza dough is stretchy and full of yeast, it will puff up well in the oven, giving you perfectly soft and chewy monkey bread.

Simply roll your pizza dough into smaller balls, coat them in cinnamon sugar (it's best to do this in a sandwich bag), and pop them into your bundt pan. Pour on some homemade or storebought caramel sauce, and bake for around 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part is there are a ton of ways to customize your pizza dough monkey bread to suit whichever breakfast craving takes your fancy.