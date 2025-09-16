Why Microwaving Bread Almost Always Backfires

If you've ever microwaved bread just to warm it up, you probably know you've only got precious moments to enjoy it. Because once it's cooled off, the bread will essentially become tough and stale, which is clearly disappointing. We spoke to Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, as to why microwaving bread almost always turns out to be a disappointment.

Gallagher explains, "When you microwave bread, the moisture inside heats up quickly and turns to steam, which gets trapped and makes the bread soggy. As the bread cools, the steam leaves and the starches firm up, so the bread becomes tough and dry." Basically, not only are you losing precious moisture after warming your bread in the microwave, it also gets chewier thanks to the firmer starches, which explains that unappealing texture.

If you want to reheat bread, Gallagher says that the best way to do it is by simply popping it into a toaster or a hot oven. That's because toasting it will not only heat and crisp the bread, but it'll also help retain a moist interior. If you'd rather have a softer slice, loaf, or roll, she says, "Wrap the bread in foil or add a bit of water before baking. Even heat and a little moisture help restore the bread." This method also works for things like donuts and cinnamon rolls, as well.