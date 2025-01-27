The One Step To Never Skip When Warming Bread In The Microwave

Whether buying it at the local bakery or baking your own, bread is a staple in many cuisines and meals. Although you can use bread to make homemade croutons, breadcrumbs, or bread pudding, many of us enjoy it sliced fresh and warm in a bread basket to accompany a delicious meal to soak up the dishes' flavors. You may have learned the hard way that microwaving bread can quickly dry it out if you're not careful; luckily, there's a simple fix that will leave you with soft and fluffy results every time.

Before microwaving your bread, cover it with a dampened paper or kitchen towel — just make sure the towel touches the bread directly. This will prevent it from drying out, as the water in the towel will lock in the bread's moisture. You can also cover the entire bread with a second layer of dry towels while microwaving. Not only will your bread be warm, but its texture will be similar to freshly baked bread; whoever is eating it won't know the difference.