How To Reheat Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Rolls For First-Day Fluffiness

Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls are up there for me. I know it's a steakhouse, and the grilled meat should be front and center because it's mouthwateringly good, but it's not as good as the rolls. Few things in life bring me as much joy as getting seated in the restaurant and watching the server approach the table with a basket of warm rolls accompanied by a small container of that heavenly cinnamon honey butter. They're soft, slightly sweet, and made to be drowned in the accompanying spread; plain and simple, Texas Roadhouse rolls are amazing. But if you've ever tried to warm them up the wrong way, you already know they can go from sublime to hockey puck real quick. A bad reheat job will leave them dry, tough, or weirdly chewy, and honestly, that's just tragic when you're dealing with something so delicious.

But the first thing to get correct is how you store them. If you put up Texas Roadhouse rolls the wrong way, you've already lost the battle of how to reheat them. Aside from that nugget of knowledge, the best way to reheat them and get them back to fluffy goodness is in the oven. The trick is knowing what not to do (looking at you, microwave without precautions) and using methods that actually work. You've got to keep the moisture locked in whether you're reviving leftovers from last night's dinner or pulling them out of the freezer weeks later.