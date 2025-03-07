How To Reheat Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Rolls For First-Day Fluffiness
Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls are up there for me. I know it's a steakhouse, and the grilled meat should be front and center because it's mouthwateringly good, but it's not as good as the rolls. Few things in life bring me as much joy as getting seated in the restaurant and watching the server approach the table with a basket of warm rolls accompanied by a small container of that heavenly cinnamon honey butter. They're soft, slightly sweet, and made to be drowned in the accompanying spread; plain and simple, Texas Roadhouse rolls are amazing. But if you've ever tried to warm them up the wrong way, you already know they can go from sublime to hockey puck real quick. A bad reheat job will leave them dry, tough, or weirdly chewy, and honestly, that's just tragic when you're dealing with something so delicious.
But the first thing to get correct is how you store them. If you put up Texas Roadhouse rolls the wrong way, you've already lost the battle of how to reheat them. Aside from that nugget of knowledge, the best way to reheat them and get them back to fluffy goodness is in the oven. The trick is knowing what not to do (looking at you, microwave without precautions) and using methods that actually work. You've got to keep the moisture locked in whether you're reviving leftovers from last night's dinner or pulling them out of the freezer weeks later.
Store them right, or else
On top of the fact that Texas Roadhouse is raising prices, you can't afford to let these rolls end up in the trash since you can restore them to their former glory with little effort. If you toss them in the fridge, you're setting yourself up for disappointment. Cold air is basically bread's worst enemy because it dries it out way faster than you'd expect. Honestly, if you plan to eat them within a day or two, just keep them at room temperature. Wrap them up in foil or plastic wrap so they don't dry out or get stale. I always use plastic wrap, so that's my preferred choice, but aluminum foil or even wax paper work just as well.
If you need to keep them fresh longer, freezing is the way to go. Pop them in a Ziploc bag, squeeze out as much air as possible, and they'll hold up just fine for a couple of months. Also, if you're freezing a big batch, separate layers with parchment paper so they don't stick together. When it's time to reheat, let them thaw at room temperature before warming them up — it makes a big difference in getting that soft, pillowy texture back.
The best ways to reheat without ruining them
If you're in a rush, the microwave can work, but you have to be careful. You'd need to wrap each roll in a slightly wet paper towel (not soaking, y'all) or cover a whole plate of them with a damp paper towel and microwave in 10-second bursts until they get warm. If you throw them in there without any type of covering, you're going to retrieve little bricks from the microwave.
But if you really want them to taste like they just came out of Texas Roadhouse's kitchen, the oven is where it's at. Preheat to 300°F, wrap the rolls in foil, and heat for 10-15 minutes (20 if they're frozen). The foil locks in moisture so they don't dry out, keeping them soft and fluffy. If you want to add a little extra somethin' somethin' to make them even better (as if that's possible), you could try brushing a little butter on top before reheating, especially since there's no such thing as too much butter.
If you have an air fryer, that's another solid option. Set it to 350°F, put the rolls in for 3 to 5 minutes, and they'll come out warm inside with a slightly crisp exterior. This works really well if you like a tiny bit of texture on the outside while keeping the inside super soft. Whatever method you choose, just don't go overboard with the heat. Too high, and you'll dry them out instead of making them warm and soft again. You treat them right, and they'll treat you right, too!