Texas Roadhouse Is Raising Its Prices Once Again. Here's By How Much

It's no secret that many of America's most popular restaurants are raising prices. And, while unhappy customers have driven many chains to offer discounts, dining out is still costlier than it once was. Iconic steakhouse Texas Roadhouse is no exception. In a call with investors on Thursday, executives announced that the chain had raised prices (via Seeking Alpha).

This is the fourth time Texas Roadhouse has raised its prices in the past two years. However, compared to previous price hikes — 2.2% last spring, 2.7% in October 2023, and 2.2% in April of the same year — this one is minimal. Customers can expect to see menu items go up by just .9%.

It seems that the .9% number is an average: some prices went up by a lot more. Per Eat This, Not That!, one New Jersey Location is now serving a 12-ounce New York strip for $23.99, up $2 since September. The 6-ounce sirloin, Texas Roadhouse's cheapest cut, is now $14.49 — a 50-cent increase. However, compared to other chains' increases, like the infamous $19 Big Mac meal, the under-$15 steak is still a steal.