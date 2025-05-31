12 Foods You Should Never Store In A Fridge

The first electric refrigerator for the home was patented in 1913, forever changing how we store and preserve food. Before that, perishables had to be consumed quickly, salted, or pickled. Suddenly, this new technology allowed them to stay fresh for days or even weeks. While we still use refrigeration to keep food fresh, for some kitchen staples, storage in cold temperatures may be counterproductive.

Many people mistakenly believe that storing all food groups in the fridge is a good idea because we have learned to associate cool environments with preserving freshness. When stocking up on groceries — and even buying products in bulk — we often automatically default to refrigeration, without taking into account whether a particular item will actually benefit from cold temperatures. As it turns out, some foods fare much better at room temperature than in the cold and can even spoil faster when refrigerated.

Ready to find out which common food items deteriorate in cold temperatures? Take a look at our list of some of the worst refrigeration mistakes you might be making!