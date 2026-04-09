St. Louis Bagels Are Cut Like Loaves Of Bread — Here's Why You Should Do The Same

Everyone knows how to slice a bagel. You cut it in half the long way, then spread on the perfect amount of cream cheese, and then add lox or any variety of toppings. Apparently, St. Louis never got that memo. Instead, some St. Louis bakeries slice up their bagels like bread loaves. Yes, you read that correctly.

This practice appears to have begun at St. Louis Bread Co. (which you likely know as Panera Bread nationally, but several bakeries in St. Louis still operate under the original name). The owners wanted to start selling bagels, but needed a way to quickly give out samples, so they put bagels into their bread slicer. People soon started requesting their bagels that way, and the trend to request your bagel "bread sliced" has spread.

People outside the St. Louis area have been, understandably, shocked and dismayed by this discovery. Many online, never hesitant to mock St. Louis cuisine, had strong words about the slicing method. "I was in a bad mood, and now I'm in a worse mood and want to break stuff," a Redditor said. "They should be ashamed of themselves!" A Facebook commenter went as far as to say, "This seems to be a metaphor expressing the issues I have with Missouri ... backward & defiant of the design." The swell of outrage was colloquially known as "Bagelgate" by some, but is it really worth all the hate, or is there something to this unusual slicing technique?