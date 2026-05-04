The 11 Oldest Bakeries Still Serving Treats In The US

Long before the cronut crazes and rainbow-ribboned bagels were blasted across social media, and back when lines didn't wrap around blocks, filled with bloggers anticipating their first taste (and posting) of the latest viral dessert, bakeries were bringing home-baked goodness to folks the old-fashioned way. A few of these cherished establishments are still around, and the moment you set foot inside, you'll often find the same warm ovens, family recipes, and time-tested techniques that have been feeding our communities for generations (sometimes even centuries).

These are the bakeries where flour-dusted hands knead loaves with love, cupcakes and cookies are placed in customers' eager hands with genuine care, and a time-honored story seems attached to every baked good sold. Oftentimes, regulars at these historic bakery haunts don't even need to check the menu because they have been ordering the same thing for what feels like forever.

Many of these bakeries have even stayed in the founding families, relying on the same cherished recipes passed down from mother to child, and on and on. This longevity speaks volumes and is a testament to tried-and-true, old-school authenticity being a superpower in navigating everything from shakeups in the economy to the latest food trends that change on a dime. This list celebrates some of the oldest bakeries in the United States that are still serving all types of old-school style cookies, breads, and pastries, offering a little taste of history in every bite.