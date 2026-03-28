One Of The Oldest Bakeries In The US Is Still Turning Out Treats Today

If you hear "historic Salem and tempting gingerbread," it's easy to fill in the blanks with a Hansel and Gretel joke, but that would be a mistake for two reasons. First, because the Salem here is Winston-Salem, North Carolina, not Salem, Massachusetts, of witch trial fame (and also home to some of the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S.). And second, the gingerbread is made at the Winkler Bakery, which has been feeding North Carolinians with the same recipe for over 200 years.

While every state has bakeries worth visiting, this one is a standout in North Carolina and beyond. Winkler Bakery was established by Christian Winkler, a Swiss immigrant and member of the Moravian Church, which initially built the bakery in 1799. Winkler and his family, which included his wife and six children, bought the bakery in 1807 and turned it into a success; the Winkler family would continue to play a role in its operations until 1926. Today, the Winkler Bakery still retains the traditional methods, including heating its oven with wood fires and serving up its thin, spicy gingerbread cookies in the same way that customers have loved since the 19th century.