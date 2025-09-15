The Absolute Best Bakery In Each State

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 220,000 Americans considered themselves professional bakers as of 2023. That is a lot of people whipping up bread, cakes, pastries, and other baked goods. Theoretically, that means that, wherever you go in the U.S., you're bound to find plenty of good bakeries.

Narrowing a list down to just one exceptional bakery in every state is no easy feat. We're blessed with so many options. Nonetheless, some bakeries deserve the extra praise for their inventive and beautiful creations, commitment to high-quality ingredients, and, in some cases, their longevity.

Some of the best bakeries are well-known establishments that have been around for decades, and even boast more than one location, while others are small — often deliberately so — spots that remain somewhat under the radar. Either way, once you've tried one of their specialty baked goods, you can appreciate why they stand out from the rest of the pack.