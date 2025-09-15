The Absolute Best Bakery In Each State
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 220,000 Americans considered themselves professional bakers as of 2023. That is a lot of people whipping up bread, cakes, pastries, and other baked goods. Theoretically, that means that, wherever you go in the U.S., you're bound to find plenty of good bakeries.
Narrowing a list down to just one exceptional bakery in every state is no easy feat. We're blessed with so many options. Nonetheless, some bakeries deserve the extra praise for their inventive and beautiful creations, commitment to high-quality ingredients, and, in some cases, their longevity.
Some of the best bakeries are well-known establishments that have been around for decades, and even boast more than one location, while others are small — often deliberately so — spots that remain somewhat under the radar. Either way, once you've tried one of their specialty baked goods, you can appreciate why they stand out from the rest of the pack.
Alabama: The Moon Bakeshop
A top-rated bakery by critics and customers alike, The Moon Bakeshop is Southern and European-inspired. The cruffins (a cross between croissants and muffins) are standout items, but all baked goods are generously made. Take the blueberry lemon muffin, which contains ½ cup of blueberries in each muffin. Personally, the seasonal peach honey bun – made with croissant dough, stuffed with peach jam, and topped with honey peach glaze – has us salivating the most.
(256) 270-8435
201 Jefferson St, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop
From monkey bread rolled in cinnamon and brown sugar to the radiantly red beet chèvre muffin, Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop has a wonderful set of baked goods. Seasonal scones come with roasted garlic, gruyère cheese, kale, and mushrooms, while the passionfruit pistachio polenta is also gorgeous. No wonder the top-rated bakery has received so much praise.
Multiple locations
Arizona: Barrio Bread
Dedicated to the use of local grains, James Beard award winner Don Guerra has been described as an inspiration for his fellow bakers. He works on a Community Supported Baker model, with a supportive network of farmers, millers, buyers, and consumers. Guerra makes a wide range of bread, including Sonoran baguettes, sugar-free cinnamon raisin loaf, and old-school Einkorn loaves.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Wild Sweet William's
A bakery finalist for the 2021 Best of Arkansas list by the Arkansas Times and consistently highly rated by customers, Wild Sweet William's specializes in scones and kolaches (a yeasted pastry that can be sweet or savory). Its scones come in varieties such as blueberry, chocolate chip, and seasonal options like maple chai. Both the coconut pecan and the sausage and pesto kolaches are great options. For a spicy kick, try the jalapeño cheddar klobasnek, which is stuffed with sausage.
(501) 593-5655
504 S Main St, Searcy, AR 72143
California: Bakers Bench
Named one of the nation's best bakeries by The New York Times, this Los Angeles establishment is known for its vegan croissants. Its owner, Jennifer Yee, demonstrates that not using butter is no hurdle for a talented baker. These croissants — also available in an egg roll variety – have been called airy and slightly less flaky than your standard non-vegan croissant, which means less ends up on your lap and more in your mouth.
1021 Alpine St Unit A, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Colorado: Little Bird Bakeshop
Rated by the Colorado Sun as the best bakery in the state's northeast, Little Bird Bakeshop proudly makes its goods from scratch. This includes the brioche cinnamon rolls with orange cream cheese frosting — which have received rave reviews from customers — and the canelé pastries (caramelized on the outside and stuffed with vanilla bean and brandy-scented cream). Little Bird Bakeshop also sells a rotating scone of the day.
(970) 568-8906
613 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Connecticut: NoRA Cupcake Company
NoRA's cupcakes are described as among the best in the nation and celebrated by the Food Network — and for good reason. Opened with just a few options on New Year's Eve in 2011, NoRA now boasts over 300 cupcake flavors. These are as varied as the 50 Shades Darker with ganache and buttercream, and the boozy Hair of the Dog with bourbon caramel fudge and Jameson ganache. Most popular is the Irish Car Bomb, combining chocolate stout cake with Jameson ganache and Baileys cream cheese.
(860) 788-3150
700 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457
Delaware: The Station on Kings
Some people have claimed that the bread at The Station on Kings is life-changing, which is a fair summary of the across-the-board high praise it's received over the years. The menu changes regularly, so be sure to check in on social media to see what's available. One particularly beautiful creation is the brioche with cream and fresh raspberries. Another is the peach Danish pastry (which, contrary to popular belief, didn't actually originate in Denmark), topped with a flower.
(302) 645-0300
720 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Caracas Bakery
This bakery takes its cues from both Venezuelan and French baking traditions. The James Beard-nominated Caracas Bakery is a South Florida institution, and one visit makes it clear why. The bread here is unbeatable, both to look at and eat. But they don't just have bread to go. You can also order plenty of yummy-looking toasts, such as its Merguez Toast, which combines lamb sausage, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, and manchego cheese, served with a house-made harissa mayo.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Evergreen Butcher and Baker
This bakery is famous for its naturally leavened sourdough baguettes, which earned it a spot on a New York Times list of the best bakeries in 2024. Its specialties include Vollkornbrot, a wholegrain rye that's slightly tangy, while both the sausage rolls and croissants — which are available in buttery original, ham and cheese, and chocolate varieties — are standouts with customers. Menu staples are paired with seasonal rotations, so there's always something new.
(404) 996-2442
2011 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: The Local General Store
Focusing on local produce, Local General Store was created by pastry lover, Harley Tunac Chow, and meat lover, Jason Chow. The pastry case highlights the island's agricultural treasures, and the baking and carnivore passions come together in a meat-filled char siu croissant, praised as a revelation by customers. The menu in general is celebrated by patrons as exceptional, fantastic, and every other positive superlative you can imagine.
(808) 777-2431
3458 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Idaho: Janjou Patisserie
Helmed by two-time James Beard semifinalist Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas and husband Chuck Gabbitas, this Parisian-style Boise bakery calls its pastries works of art. And why not? Its perfectly round mixed berry vanilla croissant is up there with the most aesthetically pleasing pastries we've seen. The rice pudding and caramel croissant look just as good, while its brioche soaked in orange blossom and stuffed with almond cream is both impossibly beautiful and popular with customers.
(208) 297-5853
1754 W State St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Kasama
The only thing longer than the pastry menu at Kasama is the notoriously long line to get into this Michelin-starred bakery and restaurant. The black truffle and cheese croissant, topped with honey and truffle oil, is arguably one of its biggest crowd-pleasers. The banana tart with caramelized white chocolate mousse is also exceptional. The bakery's Filipino influence shines through in the ube and huckleberry basque cake filled with ube pastry cream and berries.
(773) 697-3790
1001 N Winchester Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Indiana: Long's Bakery
While it has previously ranked among Yelp's top 100 donut shops in the U.S., Long's Bakery also offers a range of pies, brownies, cookies, cakes, pastries, and sweet rolls. It is, however, very serious about its donuts. The strawberry-dipped donut (which can also be ordered with sprinkles) is enough to leave Homer Simpson drooling. Another great item is the cream horn, which you may think of as an elegant version of a Twinkie with crispy, sugar-coated pastry, stuffed with whipped cream.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Jaarsma Bakery
Out-of-towners specifically make detours to the consistently highly rated Jaarsma, which makes Dutch pastries, such as its signature Dutch letters. These are pastries stuffed with almond paste and topped with sugar, shaped as an "S" for Sinterklaas. Other popular picks include the Dutch apple bread – a dessert that blends chopped apples, almonds, cinnamon, and maple icing — and the St. Nick cookies, flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, which are traditionally given to children on December 6.
Multiple locations
Kansas: 1900 Barker
Helmed by a James Beard semifinalist, 1900 Barker boasts a menu that's small but heavy on great ingredients, with bread dubbed by some as the best in Kansas. One standout loaf is a smoked cheese ciabatta with cheddar, Gouda, and Swiss, while the twice-baked almond croissant is a sweet hit with many. You're still in Kansas, even if you feel you've been transported to pastry heaven.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Nord's Bakery
Famous for its donuts (considered some of the country's best, according to Yelp), Nord's Bakery offers classic glazed and adventurous options. This lineup includes the Crunch, a vanilla-iced donut topped with coconut, cinnamon sugar, and pecans. Even more exciting is the PB&J, which takes a Long John (aka the king of pastries), fills it with strawberry jelly, and tops it with peanut butter crumb. Instead of Boston or Bavarian cream donuts, it also serves a fluffy cream Holland donut.
(502) 634-0931
2118 S Preston St, Louisville, KY 40217
Louisiana: Joe Gambino's
Legendary bakery Joe Gambino's has served New Orleans since 1949. The bakery's King Cake, a Mardi Gras tradition, has been called one of the city's best. It should come as no surprise, then, that Gambino's is nicknamed the King of King Cakes. The cake is baked fresh daily and comes with a variety of cream fillings, such as apple pie and pecan. Beyond King Cake, you'll also find a stellar lineup of doberge squares and petite fours.
Multiple locations
Maine: The Place
A New York Times best bakery for 2024, The Place has a menu inspired by the childhood memories and travels of its founders. All of the pastries at the Camden, Maine, bakery look great. Some exceptional creations include an apple cider kouign amann, a blackberry and peach danish, and a chocolate pistachio croissant, where pistachio cream is layered with crunchy pistachios and powdered sugar atop each golden pastry.
117 Elm St, Camden, ME 04843
Maryland: Ovenbird Bakery
Former bird biologist Keiller Kyle draws from Baltimore's rich and diverse baking heritage — Italian, Jewish, German, and Greek — for inspiration at his Ovenbird Bakery, a widely-celebrated local favorite. Here, they make everything from seasonal blueberry scones to Jewish challah on Fridays. A new addition is the Turkish-inspired mosaic cake with chocolate-soaked vanilla tea biscuits.
(443) 885-9998
300 S Exeter St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Massachusetts: Clear Flour Bakery
The first bakery to introduce artisan bread to the Boston area and a multiple award winner — including 14 Best of Boston distinctions — Clear Flour bakes breads with simple, quality ingredients, such as unbleached and unbromated flour. One of its many great breads is the fougasse, topped with olive oil, salt, and pumpkin seeds. Clear Flour also sells popular chocolate-pistachio croissants, plus the unique but tasty pretzel croissant.
(617) 739-0060
178 Thorndike St, Brookline, MA 02446
Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse
Zingerman's loaves have received seemingly endless praise. This Ann Arbor bakery has been around since 1992 and makes everything from blueberry muffins, Almondinger cookies, chile cheddar bread, and the best-seller, Boston cream pie. The latter features a vanilla bean cream between two layers of vanilla chiffon cake, covered with Swiss buttercream and a dark chocolate ganache.
(734) 761-2095
3711 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Minnesota: Rustica Bakery
Minnesota's Rustica Bakery was founded in 2004 by James Beard Award semifinalist Steve Horton, whose dexterity lies behind its bread, pastries, and cookies. The flaky almond pastries and breakfast sandwiches are hugely popular with customers, but our eyes lean more toward its seasonal fruity offerings, such as the apricot and pistachio Danish. Happily, the year-round chocolate hazelnut Danish looks just as good.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Loblolly Bakery
Loblolly bills itself as the sweetest spot in Mississippi, but that may be a modest understatement considering the national praise it has received. Its lineup includes seasonal treats, such as the strawberry cheesecake Danish, as well as more permanent fixtures, including the Mary Virginia orange sweet rolls made with a 40-year-old recipe. Be sure to check Loblolly's public bread schedule to know which of its rotating breads — such as wild rice, spinach Parmesan, and honey whole wheat — are available for your visit.
(601) 450-0446
3207 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Nathaniel Reid was named one of the country's best pastry chefs by Dessert Professional Magazine, and his eponymous bakery in the Show-Me State provides all the proof as to why. The raspberry lemon financier with lemon zest, whole raspberries, and toasted almonds is one piece of decadent evidence. The cakes are almost ineffably beautiful, but also receive steady praise for their moist texture and delicate balance of flavors.
(314) 858-1019
11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122
Montana: Le Fournil Bakery
Considering that it's backed by a long list of five-star customer reviews and prominent spots on lists of the nation's best bakeries, it's no surprise that you're recommended to arrive early at Le Fournil Bakery. Open just four days a week, it closes when everything is sold out. This Billings bakery adheres to traditional French-style methods. Expect the likes of sweet brioche, perfectly glazed cinnamon rolls, and Paris-worthy baguettes.
(406) 850-8586
2805 First Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
Nebraska: Le Petit Paris
With regular praise from the local press, Le Petit Paris is a bakery experience that transports your taste buds to France with the wonder of freshly baked baguettes. Pastries are made with pure butter, with abricotines (aka apricot croissants) and cinnamon roulade standing out as highlights. For those without a sweet tooth, there are also savory pastries, such as the spinach, artichoke, and cream cheese croissant. This bakery also makes several flavors of macarons, including dark chocolate and lemon poppy seed.
(402) 934-7676
567 N 155th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154
Nevada: Freed's
A Las Vegas institution since 1959 — and consistently voted the city's best bakery — Freed's makes cakes and cookies, including vegan and no-added sugar varieties, plus a popular seasonal challah bread. Whether it's for weddings, birthdays, Thanksgiving, or a random elaborate sweet craving, its occasion cakes are quintessentially Las Vegas in their ostentatious heights and extravagant decorations.
(702) 456-7762
9815 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183
New Hampshire: Orchard Hill Breadworks
Orchard Hill Breadworks has been going strong for more than 25 years, and locals are still obsessed. The bread and pastries — such as the Danish creamsicle with marinated sheep's feta and candied orange peel – are both inventive and top-notch. Other standouts include the coconut cream Danish and the potato chive pull-apart puff pastry.
(603) 835-7845
121 Old Settlers Rd, Alstead, NH 03602
New Jersey: Rombiolo Bakery Cafe
Consistently top-rated by customers, Rombiolo Bakery Cafe combines European baking techniques with South American treats. One way to best experience this blend of influences is to order the masitas, which provides a dozen small pastries. Also consider the bizcochos, a Uruguayan breakfast pastry that comes in sweet and savory varieties. Unsurprisingly, there are some tasty-looking savory empanadas on offer, too.
(973) 680-0405
119 Broughton Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
New Mexico: Sage Bakehouse
Located in historic Santa Fe, Sage Bakehouse was launched back in 1996 by Andrée Falls, a recipient of the Best Cafe in Santa Fe award from Edible New Mexico. At this bakery with an industrial-rustic feel, be sure to order the house bread — a throwback to traditional European farm bread, combining a chewy interior with a round, slightly dark caramel crust. The pecan-raisin wreath and the flaky golden apple tart also look heavenly.
(505) 820-7243
535 Cerrillos Rd C, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York: Bánh by Lauren
It's practically impossible to single out one New York bakery as the best. Nevertheless, we're going with the widely-praised Vietnamese and French-inspired bakery Bánh by Lauren. One of the best things here is the perfect-looking pandan-coconut cake, with alternating layers of cream and moist sponge with a bright green hue.
42 Market St, New York, NY 10002
North Carolina: Boulted Bread
Using organic grains, Boulted Bread has been praised as a game changer thanks to its perfectly crusted breads and buttery pastries. You're spoiled for choice when it comes to the latter, especially once you factor in seasonal gems like the charred okra and creamed corn croissants. For many, the star of the show is the morning bun, which puts a citrus twist on the typical cinnamon roll.
328 Dupont Cir, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry
Nichole Hensen, a baker trained at the CIA (by which we mean the Culinary Institute of America, not the Central Intelligence Agency), leads a team that makes almost everything from scratch with local ingredients at this Fargo establishment. Its best creations include the practically perfect petit fours, made with almond cake and apricot preserves and topped with marzipan, and the sticky buns, which are so good that Guy Fieri once featured them on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
(701) 232-6430
13 South 8th Street, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Cafe Mochiko
Creative sweet treats like the ube halaya croissant, miso honey butter toast, and the Earl Grey chocolate chunk scone are just a few reasons why this bakery has been declared a standout in the state, and its co-owners, Erik Bentz and Elaine Uykimpang Bentz, have been nominated twice for Outstanding Baker by the James Beard Foundation. If you do pay a visit, prepare to wait in line — this Japanese-American bakery gets pretty busy (and for good reason).
(513) 559-1000
1524 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Oklahoma: Country Bird Bakery
Cat Cox struggled to find a local mill when she started her bakery, so she did the obvious: she started to mill her own flour. It was clearly worth the effort, as Country Bird later became Tulsa's first James Beard winner. Today, Country Bird still mills some of its flour in-house while also relying on local suppliers. It is open only on Saturdays and occasional Thursdays, which often means lengthy lines for treats like the blueberry streusel knots, hot honey ricotta bear claws, and Danishes with strawberry jam, mascarpone, and cream cheese.
1644 E 3rd St Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon: JinJu Patisserie
JinJu Patisserie is a James Beard Award winner that makes savory and sweet viennoiserie and pastries, such as an assortment of croissants. This lineup includes everything from chocolate and almond to a ham, cheese, and bacon combo. Some of its hand-crafted, luxury chocolates and little cakes look too good to be true, but customers have heavy praise for their delicate balance of flavors and refined techniques.
(503) 828-7728
4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
Pennsylvania: Machine Shop
Try to imagine the perfect fruit tart with vibrant fruit, perfectly arranged on an elegant crust. It's a safe bet that the tarts at this nationally acclaimed Philadelphia bakery match that image. Don't let its name fool you — Machine Shop is a master at handmade pastries that draw on French techniques. Top picks include the orange cardamom morning bun, caramelized onion Danish, and the olive and za'atar bread.
1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Seven Stars Bakery
With multiple locations dotted across Rhode Island, Seven Stars Bakery is a state staple for stellar baked goods. Bread offerings include a Vermont cheddar cheese and the St. Patrick's special Irish soda bread, packed with rum-soaked raisins. If you're craving something sweet, take your pick from Danishes with cream cheese or seasonal fruit, sticky buns, and seasonal loaves such as gingerbread, cranberry orange, and lemon-poppyseed.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Kaminsky's Dessert Café
In its early days, Kaminsky's Dessert Café joked that it was best known for its proximity to the steakhouse TBonz Gill & Grill. Today, there's no mistaking its name on the Charleston foodie scene. Kaminsky's is famous for its desserts, such as its rotating lineup of cakes by the slice, New York-style cheesecake, and dessert martinis. Of course, you'll also find tasty takes on Southern classics, such as bourbon pecan and key lime pies.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: The Sour
The Sour's handcrafted sourdough bread has earned the bakery recognition as one of the nation's best. Not a fan of sourdough? Try the strawberry rhubarb hand pie or the Portuguese custard tart. You're also spoiled for choice when it comes to croissants. Take your pick of chocolate, a savory black forest ham and gruyere cheese, or the twice-baked almond croissant filled with frangipane, all naturally leavened with a sourdough starter.
510 St Joseph St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: The Butter Milk Ranch
The croissants at The Butter Milk Ranch almost look too good to eat, but you should anyway. Beyond the classic with 140 buttery, flaky layers, there's a dark chocolate and hazelnut, a salted honey butter, and a Crannoli — a cross between a cannoli and a croissant — with mascarpone filling, pistachios, and chocolate-dipped sides. No wonder Butter Milk has been described as home to one of Nashville's best breakfasts, with customers arguing that it's worth the line.
(615) 465-8300
2407 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Texas: Koffeteria
Recognized by the James Beard Foundation as one of the nation's best bakeries, Koffeteria pays homage to Houston's culinary diversity with a menu offering innovative twists on classics, such as the chicken mole croissant with corn tortillas interwoven with croissant dough, the Chinese-inspired chive mochi croissant glazed with sweet soy, and the cheese enchiladas Danish. Alternatively, indulge your sweet tooth with a pistachio baklava croissant or a seasonal mango sticky rice Danish.
1110 Hutchins St #102, Houston, TX 77003
Utah: Fillings & Emulsions
Adalberto Diaz has plenty of accolades to his name — including the American Culinary Federation's Pastry Chef of the Year, an Outstanding Pastry Chef nomination by the James Beard Foundation, and a stint on Food Network's "Best Baker in America"— but founding Fillings & Emulsions is arguably one of his most impressive. What really stands out are the French macarons, available in creative flavors such as grapefruit mango, marshmallow blackberry, and blueberry mojito, complete with a hint of rum. The viennoiserie lineup also demands attention, including the churro dolce muffin and guava pasteles.
(385) 229-4228
1391 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: O Bread Bakery
This artisan bakery bakes organic sourdough bread that has earned heaps of local praise. While O Bread sells viennoiseries and cookies, it's this bread that really shines. Highlights include the fig anise round loaf, made with organic Calimyrna figs, and the French country bread, made with unbleached wheat and whole rye flours, water, sea salt, and yeast, which combine for a wonderfully chewy crust.
(802) 985-8771
352 Farm Barn Ln, Shelburne, VT 05482
Virginia: Amphora Bakery
The Northern Virginia bakery is best described as a pie heaven. Amphora Bakery makes more than 20 fruit and cream pies, and that doesn't even include its seasonal and monthly specials. Cream pies include classics like key lime, lemon meringue, and banana cream, along with more novel recipes such as a s'mores pie. Meanwhile, its flaky fruit pies include apple, cherry, peach, and many more. Beyond pies, expect elaborate cupcakes and wonderfully quirky cookies.
(703) 964-0500
294 Sunset Park Dr, Herndon, VA 20170
Washington: Bakery Nouveau
Baker William Leaman once led the U.S. team to gold at what is essentially the Olympics of baking, the Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie. Today, his skills go to good use as the founder of Bakery Nouveau, where masterfully baked bread has won over the local clientele. The handcrafted chocolates and Parisian-style macarons both deserve shoutouts, but it's the twice-baked almond and chocolate-almond croissants that take home the gold for regulars.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Madison Sourdough
At this Madison bakery helmed by a James Beard-nominated baker, much of the flour is milled in-house from Wisconsin-grown grains. Beautiful cakes are the star attraction, such as the orange cardamom and the dulce de leche carrot cakes, and the seasonal bûche de Noël (aka yule log), which is bound to turn heads at the dinner table when the holidays roll around.
(608) 442-8009
916 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Atelier Ortega
If you're passing through the natural beauty of Jackson Hole, be sure to drop by Atelier Ortega, a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery. This upscale bakery is helmed by pastry chef and chocolatier Oscar Ortega and offers everything from cakes to gelato and artisanal chocolate, which customers have claimed en masse are even better than those found in the likes of Paris or Belgium. The pastries have received similar levels of praise, including the simple but spectacular croissants.
(307) 734-6400
150 Scott Ln, Jackson, WY 83001