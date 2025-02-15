We Call Them Danishes, But The Pastry's Real Name Points Outside Of Denmark

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Danish pastries are 100% Danish. After all, they're sold in bakeries across Denmark, stuffed with custard, drizzled with icing, and practically begging to be paired with coffee. But here's the twist: The pastry we call a "Danish" didn't actually originate in Denmark, it is simply a pastry lost in translation.

The flaky, buttery layers of this beloved treat can be traced back to Vienna, Austria, which is why, if you're in Denmark, you won't find locals ordering a "Danish" at the bakery. Instead, they call it "wienerbrød" or "Viennese bread." The name is a nod to the Austrian bakers who introduced laminated dough techniques to Denmark in the 19th century.

So how did this Viennese delight become so intertwined with Danish cuisine? And why do the rest of us call it a "Danish" while Denmark gives credit to Vienna? The answer, like the pastry itself, is a delicate, flaky mix of history, migration, and sweet, buttery luck.