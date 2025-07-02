11 Old-School Breads You Won't Find At Your Local Bakery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're savoring a bagel at breakfast, toasting a sandwich for lunch, or enjoying slices of baguette at dinnertime, bread is an essential part of many meals, rooted in tradition and community. Archaeological evidence indicates that humans have been producing bread since prehistoric times, and this staple has evolved over thousands of years as it's been adopted by cultures around the world.

At its most basic, bread is made with flour and water, while yeast and salt are often mixed in. But these simple ingredients provide the foundation for a lot of variation, including different types of flour used, varying rising times allotted, and the use of leavening agents like baking powder.

While humankind has been eating bread for millennia, in the United States, bread production is intertwined with the country's entire history. In the 1800s, the shift toward industrialization saw bread-making move from kitchens and small-scale bakeries to huge factories churning out identical loaves. However, many rustic breads of yesteryear are now making a comeback — from the resurgence of homemade sourdough during the pandemic to recently renewed interest in artisanal loaves. Still, the offerings at your local bakery are likely to be a predictable selection of well-known varieties like whole wheat, sourdough, and brioche. Delicious as those can be, let's take a look back at forgotten styles of old-school breads that deserve our attention, too.