The Best Cinnamon Rolls In The US
Everyone appreciates a good mystery, and the cinnamon roll is one riddle we never tire of unraveling (preferably with a fork, and plenty of napkins). This pastry chameleon has redefined breakfast, refusing to be boxed in to one category of cuisine. People ask, "Is it breakfast or dessert?" We imagine this rebel smiling, then chiding with a cinna-tsk-tsk: "Awww, that's cute. You think I follow the rules."
Thanks to this swirled and sassy misfit, sweet-toothed eaters can claim a baked good smothered in sugar is, in fact, an absolutely acceptable morning meal. And why stop there? The cinnamon roll won't. Not to be pigeonholed, it'll have you know it's also the perfect excuse for a sugar-fueled midday snack, a post-dinner dessert, or a late-night "emergency."
Now that any time of day is okay for a cinnamon roll, we felt a duty to discover the primo pastries in the nation. The result is an ongoing list to keep your fists (and forks) full of only the best baked goods. To find the cream-cheese of the crop, we did the delicious work of researching, tasting, and comparing across regions. Our focus is on flavor, texture, creativity, and pure "would-fly-across-the-country-for-this" energy. Behold: Our frosting-slicked road map to the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S., followed by the methodology behind how we rated them.
Isles Bun & Coffee (Minneapolis, MN)
We recently reported on Sam's Club Groceries that aren't worth the purchase; cinnamon rolls among them. The good news is this sweet treat at Isles Bun & Coffee is absolutely worth the spend. When a bakery earns a rep of having the "World's Best Cinnamon Roll," expectations skyrocket. Needless to say, the bar is high. No worries here though, because Isles Bun & Coffee earns the hype with every mouthwatering, cinna-spiced morsel.
This beloved spot has intoxicated clientele with its buttery and cinnamon scents since 1993. The buns are a masterclass in the fine art of baked-good balance: Soft, pull-apart dough paired with a perfectly spiced swirl, then a generously lavished layer of frosting so lush it has dedicated fans. You can order a cup of it on the side — yes; a CUP.
We've all heard of borrowing a cup of sugar from your neighbor, but one this rich, indulgent, and perfectly spreadable? Sign. Us. Up. Locals agree, as they regularly line up for everything from the OG classic cinnamons rolls to the miniature, twisty offshoots known as "Puppy Dog Tails." Made honestly with real butter, eggs, and sugar (no additives; just a li'l TLC), these rolls are winning.
(612) 870-4466
1424 W 28th St., Minneapolis, MN 55408
Old West Cinnamon Rolls (Pismo Beach, CA)
Pismo Beach might be famous for sunsets and surfboards, but the real draw bringing folks to this California beachside haven is Old West Cinnamon Rolls. A coastal charmer that smells like heaven and pumps out decadent rolls which taste even better, it's no wonder why this bakery has become so beloved in the Pismo Beach community.
Founder Betty Clemens began baking these beauties over four decades ago in her own kitchen, and her original recipe still guides every sweet fistful of joy rolled out today. What started as a humble stand selling 25-cent rolls has grown into a three-generation family bakery with lines that snake down the block.
Now, back to those rolls. They not only have great taste, but great personality. You can build your own flavor adventure here, choosing between the OG cream cheese–frosted roll or pecan, walnut, almond, and even maple bacon. Add cherries, caramel drizzle, or other toppings and assorted frostings if you're feeling bold. Whatever you pick, you can rest assured that every bun is handmade and baked fresh all day.
(805) 773-1428
861 Dolliver St., Pismo Beach, CA 93449
The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli (Columbia, SC)
Ever since we revealed how transforming King's Hawaiian Rolls into cinnamon rolls is a total game changer, any recipe relying on this island-inspired foundation instantly attracts our attention. Enter The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, where mother-son duo Jody and Richard Kreush turn Hawaiian sweet bread dough into edible bliss. Each roll requires multiple days of mixing, rising, proofing, and icing; a painstaking process culminating in a golden, melty spiral under a rich blanket of whipped frosting.
This is one Southern deli with serious ambition: Devine bakes about 400 cinnamon rolls a day, and that's before locals start ordering their specialty flavors. The lineup reads like a dessert dream: Bourbon Caramel, Wildberry Graham Cracker Crumble, Strawberry Cheesecake, the show-stealing Black Pepper Bacon Maple Glaze (as featured on Food Network), and more.
The vibe is as heartfelt as the recipes, with community spirit baked right in. It's the peak of cinnamon roll indulgence, plus a side of Southern Carolina hospitality and a little taste of aloha hula-ing right into your eager hands.
(803) 465-4947
2617 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29223
Sunday Morning (New York, NY)
When you sell cinnamon rolls this good, every morning screams Sunday. Offering a mix of classic and inventive flavors, Sunday Morning Bakehouse in New York City has become a go-to spot for cinnamon roll lovers. There are always at least 10 flavors on offer, with three or four changing seasonally. Just try to not be tempted by sugar glazed, cream cheese frosted, caramel pecan, lemon blueberry curd, strawberry earl grey, and more. We dare you.
Suffice to say: You won't get bored with this banger of a lineup. What's more, rolls are made with real butter and no oil at Sunday Morning, giving each one a rich, tender texture which practically melts in your mouth. The bakery is so popular that cinnamon rolls often sell out before 2 p.m., so it's best to arrive early or pre-order when possible.
Founder and chef Caroline Yi started Sunday Morning Bakehouse at the Pike & Rose shopping center in 2019, and its success has opened the way for other locations. We wouldn't be surprised if Sunday Mornings fill every day of our week soon.
No Listed Phone
29 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
Rye (Kansas City, MO)
Rye's cinnamon rolls are the stuff of Kansas City legend, and apparently Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce agree. The NFL star who has made K.C. his home is such a fan that co-owner and pastry chef Megan Garrelts didn't blink an eye when a batch was picked up by Swift herself. Clearly, these swirls have serious star power.
Rye's rolls are enormous, baked-fresh tender spirals wrapped in brown sugar, cinnamon, and a lot of TLC. The buttery glaze poured over top melts right into the pastry layers. It's basically the equivalent of a Taylor-worthy love-song chorus you just can't get out of your head. It's a bop, y'all — every blissful bite.
Whether you're fueling up for the "super bowl of food" (Thanksgiving, according to the bakery's fanpage) or reliving a Midnights-era romance, Rye's cinnamon rolls are comfort food done right. Be warned, however: It's first come, first served, and Rye sells out fast. Kansas City might boast barbecue bragging rights, but these rolls are the City of Fountains' sweetest flex.
Various Locations
Balboa Island Baking Company (Newport Beach, CA)
Ever struggle with stress and feel like punching a wall? Try baking instead. It's a mindset Balboa Island Baking Company would assuredly support. The bakery may just be a baby amid long-running heavy hitters, but we have a strong feeling this local legend can go the distance. A hidden gem (but not for long) in Newport Beach, the family-owned establishment is a proverbial wonderland for pastry lovers.
Far from just a run-of-the-mill bakehouse, Balboa Island Baking Company is a full-on an experience which offers a little bit of everything for sweet-toothed diners and would-be bakers. You can grab take-away treats, order take-and-bake options, or even sign up to join one of their intimate baking classes. The owners currently lead this sugar school, but we wouldn't be surprised if one day the demand requires a second string of pros to pick up the slack (classes sell out often, and fast).
Of course, the stars of the show are the cinnamon rolls. Soft, gooey, and topped with luscious vanilla frosting, these rolls command a cult following on social media. People are starting to catch on, but for now Balboa still feels like a sweet secret.
949-673-4522
220 Marine Ave Unit A, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Louie and Honey's Kitchen (Winston-Salem, NC)
A French-inspired bakery run by a mother-daughter duo? Yes please. Let's talk about Louie and Honey's Kitchen in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This beloved bakery was born when Naomi and Natalie Gingerich combined their Amish heritage with a lot of creativity. The result: Amish Cinnamon Rolls with a secret twist. The hush-hush humdinger? Mashed potatoes in the dough for ultimate tenderness.
Yes, you read that right — but don't knock it 'til you try it. The rolls are smothered in brown sugar frosting and practically melt in your mouth. To say customers dig these buns would be an understatement. The cinnamon rolls currently account for 75% of sales, and are said to be so good that eager eaters drive from hours away just to get their fix.
We all know some cinnamon roll recipes take all day, but they're worth it. Especially these. Naomi and Natalie hand-roll each batch in small quantities using local organic ingredients, and the results speak for themselves. Grabbing our car keys now ...
336-422-7500
401 W End Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Kinnamons (Portland, OR)
Founded in Portland, Oregon by NFL star Ndamukong Suh, Kinnamons staked claim as a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery with a loyal following. The bakery specializes in daily-made handcrafted rolls with locally sourced ingredients; offering inventive flavors such as Maple Bacon, Cookies and Cream, Blueberry Crumble, Peanut Butter Chocolate Pretzel, and more.
Each roll is served warm, generously frosted, and delights the senses with bold flavors and gooey, rich textures. Suh's childhood passion for food began while helping at his mother's food cart; an experience he carried through his college years and professional football career. Partnering with restaurateur Micah Camden, Suh launched Kinnamons to create a bakery he would have loved as a teenager, combining playful creativity with impeccable tastes.
The bakery quickly expanded and was even recently acquired by Craveworthy, with more plans for further expansion and the potential to become a national brand in the works. With rich flavors, unique style, and dedication to quality, Kinnamons is redefining what both a NFL player — and gourmet cinnamon roll — can be.
Various Locations
Little Loaf Bakery & Schoolhouse (Wilmington, NC)
If you've ever dreamed of a cozy, sunlit bakery with cinnamon rolls you'll remember forever, Little Loaf Bakery & Schoolhouse in Wilmington, North Carolina awaits your arrival. Here, Julia Castellano turned her pandemic baking experiments into a full-fledged bakery. Her rolls are already the stuff of legend.
Castellano's story is one of perseverance, passion, and pure grit. From days that begin at 2 a.m. to navigating a century-old building, Little Loaf focuses on growing their bakery while also keeping close to its humble and authentic roots (read: warm, inviting, and approachable).
On that note, Little Loaf definitely isn't high-end; nor does it aspire to be. It's a place for community, families, and anyone who wants to simply gather and savor a moment of joy over a bang-on pastry. Beyond cinnamon rolls, Little Loaf also offers sourdough starter, loaves (go figure), and other rotating pastries. Did we mention it was that bakery seen on our current TV obsession "The Summer I Turned Pretty?" So, yeah ... Little Loaf is a big win.
(910) 399-6061
3410 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403
Pleasant View Bakery (Dalton, WI)
Cinnamon rolls were among the recipes Americans searched for most while in COVID quarantine, and it's clear the hunt for the best homemade buns is still alive and well. When it comes to all things made from scratch, nothing gets much more pure and back-to-basics than Pleasant View Bakery.
Tucked away in rural Wisconsin, the Amish-run Pleasant View Bakery is deeply unassuming — yet ironically iconic for its scratch-made cinnamon rolls. People drive hours for these rolls, and the bakery sells out fast. There are no phones at Pleasant View, which means no pre-orders and a wait in line with all the other cinnamon worshippers jonesing for a fix.
If you're searching for wholesome baked goods made with real ingredients and generations of expertise, these cinnamon rolls provide a perfectly balanced blend of tender doughy bliss, gooey cinnamon swirls, and sweet icing glaze. Visiting Pleasant View feels like stepping back into a simpler era, where quality and care rule the day. Whatever your beliefs or lifestyle, a pilgrimage to this beloved Amish bakery is well in order for anyone who takes their sweets seriously.
(No Website or Phone)
N9541 Kiefer Rd., Dalton, WI 53926
Mr. Sticky's (PA)
Talk about taking one (or two) things you do well and honing in on them: Phil Poorman and his family built a cult-favorite sensation all around sticky buns and cinnamon rolls. What began one day as a single Mr. Sticky's now features shops in Lancaster, Williamsport, and future expanded franchise locations.
Each Mr. Sticky's has its own menu (gluten-free options available), with standout seasonal flavors and customizable icings such as Vanilla, Peanut Butter, Coffee Cream Cheese, Maple Cream Cheese, and Honey Butter. The buns cultivate a loyal following, and you can even order them online.
What started humbly has since become a thriving business built on doing that thing (or two) you do best. This stick-to-it mentality is something we can definitely roll with.
Various Locations
Dough Lady (Salt Lake City, UT)
Amy Lund and her husband Eric dreamt up The Dough Lady in 2020 from their own dining room. What began as stress baking turned into a full-blown obsession and mission to create the perfect, gooey cinnamon roll. The couple now run a storefront in Millcreek where they offer patrons picks from plenty of flavors, ranging from Fresh-Blueberry Lemon to Brown Butter Chai.
Lund teases that the bakery whips up "Utah's Gooiest Cinnamon Rolls," but believe it or not ... they actually deliver. There are even take-and-bake options that let you enjoy the warm, old school cinnamon roll gooeyness at home; no pesky toiling or scratch-making required. I mean, can you even imagine?
Lund and the bakery share the philosophy that cinnamon rolls should evoke nostalgia, community, and pure joy. Nailed it. You dough, girl.
(801) 703-5189
3362 S. 2300 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Gooey Center (Los Angeles, CA)
If you're a cinnamon roll lover in LA, you've probably heard whispers of Gooey Center. Baker Christopher Federici is the genius behind these soft, frosted, vegan cinnamon rolls that have people planning their next visit and "lining up" via pre-orders before they even know the exact location.
You see, Gooey Center doesn't have a traditional storefront. Instead, these rolls are found weekly at pop-ups across the greater Los Angeles area. Pre-orders open on Wednesday evenings and sell out in a blink. Fans rave online, one writing, "My cinnamon rolls came in, I've been devouring them." Another described the Biscoff vegan roll as, "the best cinnamon roll I have ever had!"
Consider it a city-wide treasure hunt for your next cinnamon roll fix – one with a super sweet reward as the prize. You can follow Gooey Center on Instagram to track the pop-ups and pre-order your next La La Land sugar buzz.
Various (Pop Up) Locations
GoGos Oven (Asheville, NC)
GoGos Oven in Asheville, North Carolina, has built a devoted following for inventive, handcrafted cinnamon rolls and baked goods. Known for using locally sourced ingredients, GoGos emphasizes quality and creativity; delivering bold flavors that balance classic comfort with playful twists. Their cinnamon rolls are large, soft, and richly frosted; with a perfect balance of sweetness and texture that keeps fans coming back for more.
Signature flavors rotate; offering everything from traditional cinnamon to inventive combinations like oatmeal cream pie, cookies and cream, orange creamsicle, and more. There are even take-and-bake cinnamon roll trays to bring the sugary goodness home.
For anyone in Asheville who appreciates handcrafted sweets made with care, GoGos is a must-visit Blue Ridge destination. The bakery invites one and all to "Come sit a spell." Fair warning: That "spell" may turn into a recurring thing.
(828) 668-6024
212 E. Main St., Old Fort, NC 28762
Methodology
To find the best cinnamon rolls in America, we scoured social media and devoured countless rave reviews, press clippings, and TikTok crumbs. We looked for bakeries with dedicated followings and innovative flavors that nailed that perfect balance of soft dough, rich frosting, and gooey center. Every contender had to bring something unique to the table. After letting our research proof, these are the rolls that came out perfectly golden and downright unforgettable.