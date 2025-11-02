The Best Cinnamon Rolls In The US

Everyone appreciates a good mystery, and the cinnamon roll is one riddle we never tire of unraveling (preferably with a fork, and plenty of napkins). This pastry chameleon has redefined breakfast, refusing to be boxed in to one category of cuisine. People ask, "Is it breakfast or dessert?" We imagine this rebel smiling, then chiding with a cinna-tsk-tsk: "Awww, that's cute. You think I follow the rules."

Thanks to this swirled and sassy misfit, sweet-toothed eaters can claim a baked good smothered in sugar is, in fact, an absolutely acceptable morning meal. And why stop there? The cinnamon roll won't. Not to be pigeonholed, it'll have you know it's also the perfect excuse for a sugar-fueled midday snack, a post-dinner dessert, or a late-night "emergency."

Now that any time of day is okay for a cinnamon roll, we felt a duty to discover the primo pastries in the nation. The result is an ongoing list to keep your fists (and forks) full of only the best baked goods. To find the cream-cheese of the crop, we did the delicious work of researching, tasting, and comparing across regions. Our focus is on flavor, texture, creativity, and pure "would-fly-across-the-country-for-this" energy. Behold: Our frosting-slicked road map to the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S., followed by the methodology behind how we rated them.