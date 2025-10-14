Transform King's Hawaiian Rolls Into This Sweet Breakfast Pastry In Just A Few Steps

King's Hawaiian dinner rolls are so versatile that you can transform the classic slider-size bread into a breakfast pastry in just a few steps. These premade sweet rolls can be easily made into cinnamon rolls in just 30 minutes — a big improvement over making cinnamon rolls from scratch, which can take up to two hours. Not having to wait for the dough to rise cuts down on time and makes these cinnamon rolls nearly impossible to mess up.

To transform Hawaiian sweet rolls into cinnamon rolls, start by slicing the entire sheet of rolls in half, like a sandwich. Spread a brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon mixture evenly on the bottom half of the rolls. Then, place the top half on top, and cover them with more cinnamon sugar spread. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and let cool for at least five minutes before icing your sweet creation.