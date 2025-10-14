Transform King's Hawaiian Rolls Into This Sweet Breakfast Pastry In Just A Few Steps
King's Hawaiian dinner rolls are so versatile that you can transform the classic slider-size bread into a breakfast pastry in just a few steps. These premade sweet rolls can be easily made into cinnamon rolls in just 30 minutes — a big improvement over making cinnamon rolls from scratch, which can take up to two hours. Not having to wait for the dough to rise cuts down on time and makes these cinnamon rolls nearly impossible to mess up.
To transform Hawaiian sweet rolls into cinnamon rolls, start by slicing the entire sheet of rolls in half, like a sandwich. Spread a brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon mixture evenly on the bottom half of the rolls. Then, place the top half on top, and cover them with more cinnamon sugar spread. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and let cool for at least five minutes before icing your sweet creation.
Dressing up your King's Hawaiian cinnamon rolls
As a standard cinnamon roll icing, you can use a mixture of cream cheese, salt, vanilla extract, powdered sugar, and butter. Or, for a simpler icing, just mix powdered sugar and milk. Some recipes suggest adding a tiny bit of heavy cream to the cream cheese frosting to improve the consistency. Just be sure to spread the icing on the cinnamon rolls while they are still warm so that it sticks.
Of course, you can always take your cinnamon rolls up a notch. For a rich, caramel flavor in the cinnamon-sugar spread, you can swap standard butter for brown butter. Plus, you can easily brown butter in the microwave to keep things simple. You could also try adding honey to the butter to highlight the sweetness of the rolls. Some bakers swear by using European butter for cinnamon rolls, with a 1-to-2 butter-to-sugar ratio that will satisfy your sweet tooth.