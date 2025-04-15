The Type Of Butter To Avoid For Better Cinnamon Roll Filling

Grocery store cinnamon buns are all well and good — and can be made even better if you flavor the frosting — but if you have the ambition to tackle the homemade kind, you may find they're well worth the effort. For some advice on making sure your cinnamon buns turn out just right, The Takeout spoke with Julian Parker, who works as the culinary director at The Select. This southern mini-chain, consisting of locations in Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, is known for its super-sized cinnamon rolls. When we asked what makes the rolls so good, Parker told us that butter is a pretty crucial element.

Parker himself prefers an imported European butter due to its higher fat content, but you can still make excellent cinnamon rolls with the domestic kind if it better fits your budget. What you do need to do, however, is avoid using melted butter. "Softened butter is the best choice for cinnamon roll filling because it creates a spreadable paste that adheres to the dough without seeping out during rolling," Parker tells us. He explains that melted butter won't work so well, saying it "can lead to a runny filling that pools at the bottom of the pan instead of staying evenly distributed within the roll." Softened butter also does a better job of keeping the cinnamon and sugar mixture together, making for a more even coating.