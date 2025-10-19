13 Sam's Club Groceries That Aren't Worth The Purchase

Sam's Club is often considered one of the best grocery store chains for budget shoppers, and we love a good Sam's Club haul as much as anyone. There's something magical about those oversized carts that somehow makes you believe you "need" a 36-pack of muffins, or enough dip to feed an entire neighborhood. But lately, some members are side-eyeing a few items they feel don't live up to the hype, or the price tag.

We decided to dig in, scrolling through social media, and snooping through product reviews to find the real talk from actual shoppers. It turns out, not every item that looks like a deal actually is one. Some long-time favorites have apparently lost their spark, while others have people wondering if inflation has quietly snuck into the bakery case. From baked good switch-ups that sparked outrage, to snacks that now feel salty (and not in a good way), these are the Sam's Club buys that people are warning us to skip.