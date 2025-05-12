10 Sam's Club Items Under $10 You Need To Try
Can I just take a moment to express how much I love shopping at Sam's Club? Though the idea of having to pay to shop at a store certainly isn't the most attractive option, the fact is that the amount of savings you'll incur by having paid the minor annual fee makes a membership well worth it. With that said, it's easy to see how finally obtaining a Sam's Club membership might leave you feeling a bit intimidated — after all, you've now got a giant warehouse of bulk groceries to search, so where should you start?
In this piece, I'm introducing you to some of the best Sam's Club food items I've found for under $10. I did my best to offer a wide range of choices, including zero-sugar desserts, indulgent soups, organic options, and more. And though every pick I suggest might not be for you, I'm confident you'll find at least one grocery grab to help satisfy your hunger. So, without further ado, I invite you to join me as I unveil Sam's Club items under $10 that you need to try.
Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt
The first time I tried Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt, I was immediately mind-blown, and as a result, I've been a devoted customer ever since. Prior to eating this Sam's Club rendition of yogurt, I was a Chobani yogurt fan — the brand has come a long way, and to me, its texture was unmatched — until I tried Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt, that is. This version of Sam's Club yogurt is thick, smooth, and creamy, and packs all the flavor of its brand-name competitors.
For reference, Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, though delicious, goes for $5.99 per 32 ounces at my local Target. Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt, on the other hand, costs $4.28 for a 40-ounce container. It's got 18 grams of protein per serving, is non-GMO, and is made from rBST-free milk. I typically use Member's Mark Plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt in smoothies, as a topper for chipotle steak fajitas, or even as a component in this four-ingredient frozen treat, but the way I enjoy eating it most is plain with a drizzle of honey and topped with fresh berries. How Sam's Club was able to pull off such an impressive comparable yogurt for such a low price is beyond me; this is definitely a Sam's Club item under $10 you'll always find on my grocery list.
HC Fudge Bars
HC Fudge Bars are a Sam's Club item I'm going to recommend, but with caveats. Don't get me wrong — this product is fantastic, which is why it has landed on my best Sam's Club items under $10 list. For only $9.98, you get 18 bars (though I picked it up for the incredibly cheap price of $7.98 on sale), each featuring the cool and creamy flavor of iced fudge. Oh, and don't let the "no sugar added" label fool you; these bars don't taste "diet" at all. I truly hate the taste of artificial sweetener, so trust me when I say the average person would be hard-pressed to tell the difference between these no-sugar-added frozen fudge bars and other varieties.
With that said, there are a few things about HC Fudge Bars that I'd like to make you aware of. While this treat may not contain any sugar, its ingredient list isn't the greatest. The bars contain a lot of additives, including aspartame, carrageenan, maltodextrin, and mono- and diglycerides. If you're not an ingredient purist, this may not bother you — in that case, munch away. If these ingredients do bother you, it may be best to consume these on a sometimes basis or not at all — especially if you find that your body is sensitive to additives like these.
Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket
Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket are an incredible and well-deserving treat to pair with any BBQ or picnic-style meal. For $8.78, you can lug a 40-ounce container of these to your next family gathering, and I guarantee these beans will be the star of the show.
I didn't expect to be as impressed as I was — Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket actually taste like BBQ, and the tender brisket throughout was the perfect touch. The beans themselves were a great texture, and the amount of liquid contained within the beans was just right. I couldn't wait to sample the beans alongside BBQ chicken and my local deli's potato salad, and I'm still waiting to try them alongside a slab of charred ribs.
Despite how impressed I was with Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket, as always, I'm here to give you my most honest review. While I absolutely love Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket, I'd be amiss not to let you know these beans contain a massive amount of added sugar. At 26 grams of sugar per ½ cup, you'll incur the daily recommended value for the amount of sugar you should consume in one day in only one serving, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Thus, while I wholeheartedly recommend Member's Mark BBQ Baked Beans With Brisket, I will admit that the beans are quite sweet, which may be a turn-off to some.
Member's Mark Organic Fruit Twist
I love Member's Mark Organic Fruit Twists for a variety of reasons, with the first being that they taste great. Both the strawberry mango and wildberry varieties pack strong fruity flavor, though the former is my favorite of all. Member's Mark Organic Fruit Twists are made of organic ingredients with only purées, juices, and a few other ingredients added, making them the perfect option to accompany kids' lunches or to enjoy as snacks. The texture is perfect — each twist is thick and substantial but still easy to chew. You get 24 of these Member's Mark Organic Fruit Twists in a pack for only $9.34, which is a steal comparatively — at my local Walmart, you'll pay $7.48 for only 12 Bear Fruit Strips, making Sam's Club's variety the obviously cheaper option.
Though its hard to find any qualms with Member's Mark Organic Fruit Twists, one thing I will say is that there is, supposedly, 4 grams of added sugar in each twist. It's weird, though — despite the nutrition facts claiming there is added sugar, I can't find any refined sugars named on the ingredient list. Thus, though I'd normally assume this snack is naturally sweetened with fruit based on what's mentioned on the ingredient label, as of the time of publication, I can't say for certain that this product doesn't (somehow) contain added sugar.
Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
I've never been much of a hummus person — I didn't grow up eating it, and I'm usually not too fond of its flavor. However, after sampling Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, I quickly realized it's something I've been missing in my life.
Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is a Sam's Club exclusive that is thick, smooth, and infused with the sweet and subtle flavor of red pepper. Aside from its tastiness, Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is neatly presented, featuring a pile of roasted peppers plopped right in the center of a heap of this smooth and creamy dip. The red peppers in the middle were an unexpected treat for me, and I took full advantage by ensuring there was a least a few of them in every bite I took. The flavor of Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus still tastes like, well, hummus, but with a little hint of something extra, thanks to the roasted red pepper flavor. This dip would pair fantastically with tortilla strips, carrot sticks, pita, naan, or crackers — the sky's the limit, really.
All in all, Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is a winner, and that's coming from a person who doesn't really like hummus. At only $4.48 per 32-ounce container, it's worth it to at least give this affordable, low-calorie, and low-carb snack option a try the next time you find yourself in a local Sam's Club.
Member's Mark Loaded Baked Potato Soup
If you're a fan of potato soup but don't want to expend the energy needed to make it, picking up a tub of Member's Mark Loaded Baked Potato Soup is a great option. At the time of publication, Member's Mark Loaded Baked Potato Soup cost $8.48 for two 32-ounce containers, meaning you can keep a container for yourself and share the other with a potato-loving friend — or not.
Member's Mark Loaded Baked Potato Soup is made from several rich and hearty ingredients, including heavy cream, butter, cream cheese, and of course, chunky potatoes, making it the perfect option for a chilly autumn evening. As you might imagine, the soup has a rich, thick, and creamy texture and packs all the flavor you'd expect from homemade potato soup. It's even got bacon pieces (hence the "loaded" aspect of its name), which adds to its depth of flavor.
One thing I'd like to note about Member's Mark Loaded Baked Potato Soup, is that the texture of the soup is mostly smooth; thus, if you're a fan of chunky potato soup, this might not be the best option for you. If you can get past its smoother consistency, though, I definitely recommend giving Member's Mark Loaded Baked Potato Soup a go.
Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Nut and Fruit Clusters
Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Nut and Fruit Clusters are an interesting find under $10 at Sam's Club, and I definitely recommend them — for the most part. Though I'm willing to admit that there could be other snacks on the market that are similar to these, these nut and fruit clusters are the first I've personally seen of their kind. What they look like is hard to explain; they're like huge chunks of nuts and seeds held together with a glue of sugar and brown rice syrup. The chunks also contain dried cranberries, which add a sweet and sour contrast that serves as a welcome addition against the otherwise mundane backdrop of nuts. And though these fruit clusters certainly taste like honey and vanilla, oddly, I see neither listed in the ingredients.
Member's Mark Honey Vanilla Nut and Fruit Clusters go for $9.48 per 24 ounces, which I think is a great deal, especially considering how thick and chunky each cluster is. With that, I'd like to make a special note of just how thick and chunky each cluster is — let's just say they aren't for kids with loose teeth. Due to the amount of nuts within each cluster, these treats are hard to chew. Still, their flavor, combined with the sweetness of "vanilla" and dried fruit, is quite yummy. Overall, I'd recommend these Sam's Club honey vanilla fruit clusters, so long as you don't mind its supremely crunchy texture.
Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins with Almonds & Sea Salt
Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins with Almonds & Sea Salt are sold at Sam's Club for $9.46 for a 20-ounce package. These treats are quite delicious, and that's coming from a staunch dark chocolate fan. As its name would imply, Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins with Almonds & Sea Salt aren't individual chocolate-covered almonds as I wrongly assumed, but instead, are little thin "sheets" of dark chocolate with chopped almonds housed within. Each piece is undeniably rich and chocolatey, making it an extremely tempting snack. The almonds contained within aren't super crunchy — instead, they meld into the delicious background of dark chocolate, adding just enough salty flavor to enhance the taste of this decadent treat.
With all things considered, Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins with Almonds & Sea Salt are one of my favorite offerings on the list. Just know that despite its dark chocolate designation (yes, dark chocolate tends to be healthier than other chocolate types), these thins contain about 10 grams of added sugar per ¼ cup, meaning there's quite a bit of sugar packed in each bite. It's also difficult to measure bark-style snacks like these by the "cup," making it hard to know exactly how much constitutes a single serving. Aside from these few minor qualms, Member's Mark Dark Chocolate Thins with Almonds & Sea Salt are the perfect treat to enjoy after dinner or as a fun snack to share among friends.
Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips
Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips aren't what I was expecting, but that doesn't mean they aren't delicious. Because of their reddish hue, I figured these chips would be a healthier version of Doritos. They aren't. Instead, they are a perfectly crunchy and salty alternative to normal tortilla chips, only this variety features more nourishing ingredients to love.
Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips come packed with red and white quinoa, chia seeds, and flaxseeds. The color of the chips is achieved by beetroot, making them a wonderful choice for those looking for a salty, tasty, and eye-catching treat. Because the chips aren't flavored, they make awesome dippers and are particularly good when paired with this three-ingredient chili cheese dip or the Member's Mark Roasted Red Pepper Hummus I mentioned earlier.
In addition to dipping, I also like enjoying Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips on their own; they're salty and crunchy enough, even with their sundry ingredients, to make eating them plain quite a treat. The best part? Member's Mark Red Quinoa Chia Corn Tortilla Chips cost only $4.48 for a generously sized 16-ounce bag, making this an affordable yet better-for-you replacement for typical tortilla chips.
Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins
Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins may not be as unique as some of the other Sam's Club picks on this list, but they're still worth checking out, especially if you're in the mood for a sweet snack for an even sweeter price.
Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins cost $4.98 for a 16-ounce bag. They're are similar to Chips Ahoy in terms of size and concept, but when it comes to texture and flavor, these cookies are a cut above. Whereas Chips Ahoy cookies tend to be thicker and more artificial tasting, Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins are thinner (hence the name) and taste natural. And it makes sense – Chips Ahoy cookies are packed with artificial flavoring and high fructose syrup, while Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins contain no such ingredients. Instead, you'll find real sugar, eggs, baking soda, and a few other ingredients with minimal use of additives, comparatively.
I'll be honest here and admit that Chips Ahoy cookies are technically cheaper per ounce than this Sam's Club variety. At Walmart, you'll find Chips Ahoy for $0.26 per ounce at the time of publication, while Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins cost $0.31 cents per ounce. Even so, if given the choice between the two, I'd pick Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins over Chips Ahoy any day — the taste is better, as are the ingredients.
Methodology
These top Sam's Club items under $10 were selected based on stellar customer reviews, pricing, and, of course, a personal taste test. Though customer reviews were considered, the items recommended in this post were suggested based primarily on my own personal experience with each item. I did my best to select foods I felt would appeal to a variety of consumers, including organic, zero-sugar, kid-friendly, and dessert-style options.
Though the focus of this post is to highlight the best aspects of each Sam's Club recommended, I also mentioned drawbacks related to each product, when applicable, to give you the most realistic idea of what to expect if you were to purchase any of these products. As always, pricing and availability are subject to change.