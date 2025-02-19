The 4-Ingredient Frozen Treat That'll Use Up Your Greek Yogurt
Many of us have a love-hate relationship with superfoods; we love the health benefits that will be ours if we can learn to incorporate them into our daily diets, but we're not exactly enamored of the taste. Take Greek yogurt, for example (please ... the stuff's just going to waste in my fridge). It does make a decent sour cream substitute, I'll grant it that, but who wants a big bowl of sour cream for breakfast? Also, who is it that insists on it coming in quart-sized containers? I find myself baking with the stuff (it's not bad in cakes) and have also stirred it into salad dressing and used it to replace mayonnaise for lighter chicken salad, but I'm always pleased to find another recipe that'll help me finish up what's left in the carton — especially something easy like frozen yogurt fruit clusters.
To make this recipe, you need a bunch of fruit. Some people insist fresh is best, but I found that frozen works fine. Anyway, chop your fruit nice and small (unless it's blueberries, in which case it's already the perfect size), then mix one part yogurt with four parts fruit. Scoop out ¼-cup portions and freeze these on a baking sheet. (I don't bother greasing it or using a paper liner, but you do you). In about half an hour, the clusters should be hard enough for step two: Covering them in chocolate. Melt four parts chocolate chips with one part coconut oil, then dip each yogurt cluster in the mixture and immediately re-freeze until the chocolate hardens.
A few changes can make your frozen yogurt fruit clusters even better
There you go, four basic ingredients, and one tasty treat. Still, there's always room for tweaking with any recipe, no matter how simple. For starters, you may prefer the taste of these clusters (I know I do) if you use the flavored kind of Greek yogurt as opposed to the plain. This allows you to mix and match your fruits, as well — strawberry yogurt with strawberries, say, or blueberry yogurt with, gasp, mango chunks. If you're trying to use up plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt, you may want to add some honey or sugar before you mix in the fruit.
As for the chocolate, you can use any kind of chips you like — or broken-up candy bars (the solid kind, since filled ones won't have the right consistency for dipping). This means milk chocolate, white chocolate, and even mint-flavored chocolate are options. Yet another idea is to embellish the finished yogurt clusters with a topping of sorts. Colored sprinkles would be festive, flaky salt would be trendy, while chopped nuts (always my pick) are very tasty and can make this fairly healthy snack even more nutritious.