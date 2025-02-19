The 4-Ingredient Frozen Treat That'll Use Up Your Greek Yogurt

Many of us have a love-hate relationship with superfoods; we love the health benefits that will be ours if we can learn to incorporate them into our daily diets, but we're not exactly enamored of the taste. Take Greek yogurt, for example (please ... the stuff's just going to waste in my fridge). It does make a decent sour cream substitute, I'll grant it that, but who wants a big bowl of sour cream for breakfast? Also, who is it that insists on it coming in quart-sized containers? I find myself baking with the stuff (it's not bad in cakes) and have also stirred it into salad dressing and used it to replace mayonnaise for lighter chicken salad, but I'm always pleased to find another recipe that'll help me finish up what's left in the carton — especially something easy like frozen yogurt fruit clusters.

To make this recipe, you need a bunch of fruit. Some people insist fresh is best, but I found that frozen works fine. Anyway, chop your fruit nice and small (unless it's blueberries, in which case it's already the perfect size), then mix one part yogurt with four parts fruit. Scoop out ¼-cup portions and freeze these on a baking sheet. (I don't bother greasing it or using a paper liner, but you do you). In about half an hour, the clusters should be hard enough for step two: Covering them in chocolate. Melt four parts chocolate chips with one part coconut oil, then dip each yogurt cluster in the mixture and immediately re-freeze until the chocolate hardens.