Why Yogurt Should Go Into Your Next Cake
Baking cakes can be a truly relaxing and rewarding activity. For some of us, it's a great way to unwind from a busy day or bond with family and friends. What's more, there are endless cake recipes out there for every skill level. But, we'd be lying if we said it's always hiccup-free. Baking is truly a science and things can go wrong pretty quickly. One common issue is your cake being too dry — and while you might feel like calling a baker's hotline, there's another easy solution: Add some yogurt to your cake batter.
You might not have considered putting yogurt in your cake mix, but including some with your wet ingredients will do wonders for texture and flavor. Yogurt adds plenty of moisture and makes your cake tender while bringing a layer of extra complexity to the taste. Greek yogurt works particularly well as it has a rich and tangy flavor, but plain yogurt is also perfectly fine. Just make sure your yogurt is full-fat and doesn't contain thickening agents. This type will give your cake the best texture.
Why is yogurt so good in cakes?
Yogurt works like magic in cakes and other baked goods thanks to its acidic qualities. When mixed with baking soda, the lactic acid in yogurt helps your sponge rise, making it lighter and airier in texture. Lactic acid can also make baked goods more tender, as it breaks down gluten structures, leading to a softer feel. Thanks to the high-fat content in yogurt, your cake will not only be moist once baked but will stay soft for days after, as well.
Yogurt is a fermented food, so it naturally has a tangy flavor, which balances out the sweetness of cake without overpowering the other flavors. Plus, it's also a great nutritional boost as yogurt contains protein and is probiotic. For additional flavor, try adding some lemon zest and lemon juice to brighten up your cake further. You can even sub in some almond flour for regular flour and add a few drops of almond extract to make an almond-flavored yogurt cake. Either way, there won't be a dry cake in sight.