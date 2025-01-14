Why Yogurt Should Go Into Your Next Cake

Baking cakes can be a truly relaxing and rewarding activity. For some of us, it's a great way to unwind from a busy day or bond with family and friends. What's more, there are endless cake recipes out there for every skill level. But, we'd be lying if we said it's always hiccup-free. Baking is truly a science and things can go wrong pretty quickly. One common issue is your cake being too dry — and while you might feel like calling a baker's hotline, there's another easy solution: Add some yogurt to your cake batter.

You might not have considered putting yogurt in your cake mix, but including some with your wet ingredients will do wonders for texture and flavor. Yogurt adds plenty of moisture and makes your cake tender while bringing a layer of extra complexity to the taste. Greek yogurt works particularly well as it has a rich and tangy flavor, but plain yogurt is also perfectly fine. Just make sure your yogurt is full-fat and doesn't contain thickening agents. This type will give your cake the best texture.